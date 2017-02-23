130 jobs to go at the Warehouse Group

About 130 jobs are expected to go at the Warehouse Group as the company looks to streamline its operations.

The Group, which encompasses The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery and Torpedo7, said in a statement to the NZX today that consultation had been taking place at the head office in Auckland and some regional centres.

The consultation had included combining the leadership of the Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery.

Separately, there were plans to combine the leadership of Noel Leeming and Torpedo7.

The consultation also included "moving the support structures that services these brands, to be group-wide".

Chief executive Nick Grayston said the restructure was needed to drive sustainable profitability and reduce complexity in a rapidly-changing retail market.

"Our teams have shared their views on our proposed changes and we can now confirm team structures," he said.

"Discussions with team members are ongoing with a view to supporting those who are impacted through a redeployment process.

"Once the redeployment process concludes, with appointments made into newly formed roles, we will be able to confirm the number of people who may leave the business. At this stage, we are anticipating a net reduction of around 130 roles and we will be doing everything we can to support our team members during this time."

Estimated savings resulting from the restructure were between $15 million and $20m, which included salary savings, reduced external provider costs and other overheads, Grayston said.

One-time restructuring costs were estimated to be between $10m and $13m.

Transition to the new structure would occur during the fourth quarter of this financial year.

- NZ Herald