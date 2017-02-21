Mercury first-half profit jumps 53pc, lifts full year guidance

Mercury NZ increased first-half profit 53 per cent, bolstered by favourable North Island hydro conditions and lifted its full year guidance.

The electricity generator and distributor, formerly known as MightyRiverPower said net profit increased to $113 million in the six months ended December 31 from $74m in the prior period. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair-value adjustments lifted to $270m versus $257m.

Forsyth Barr analyst Andrew Harvey-Green had expected the company to report a net profit of $85.9m and ebidta of $259.8m.

"Mercury's financial results reflect a strong operating performance, together with above-average rainfall that enabled a 7 per cent increase in hydro generation," the company said.

Operating costs were down 6 per cent due to lower maintenance costs in the period. Mercury said it would pay a fully imputed dividend of 5.8 cents per share on April 3.

The Auckland-based generator lifted the full year ebitdaf guidance it gave in November to $500m versus prior guidance of $495m.

