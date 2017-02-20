Kraft Heinz abandons $198 billion Unilever mega-deal

By Ashley Armstrong

Kraft Heinz has unexpectedly abandoned its audacious £115 billion ($198b) takeover approach for Marmite-maker Unilever.

The retreat comes just hours after it emerged that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had ordered Number 10 officials to scrutinise a potential deal.

Last week Unilever rejected the approach for fundamentally undervaluing the company, which makes household goods ranging from Dove soap to Persil.



The Telegraph understands that the Government had also had conversations with "high level" executives at 3G Capital, the Brazilian private equity outfit behind Kraft Heinz.

"Unilever and Kraft Heinz hereby announce that Kraft Heinz has amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies.

"Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard. Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever."

It is understood that Paul Polman, chief executive of Unilever, had been urging shareholders to not support its US rivals efforts and arguing that a takeover would destroy the long term values of the Anglo-Dutch company.

Michael Mullen, a Kraft Heinz spokesman, explained the abrupt u-turn by saying that the company's bid interest "was made public at an extremely early stage."

"Our intention was to proceed on a friendly basis, but it was made clear Unilever did not wish to pursue a transaction", he added. "It is best to step away early so both companies can focus on their own independent plans to generate value. We remain focused on driving long-term value while always putting our consumers first."

- Daily Telegraph UK