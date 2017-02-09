Waiheke Island farm with 1.5km coast for sale

A 189ha Waiheke Island farm with a 1.5km long beach coastline is being advertised for sale.

JLL is marketing 59 Waimangu Rd overlooking Pipitewai Bay. George Lyle and his family has owned it for more than 10 years, the agency said in a written statement.

"We have seen how much the island has grown and changed over the last decade, from a peaceful retreat from the world to a bustling holiday destination and wine region. We adore Waiheke but it is time for our family to do something different," Lyle said.

JLL said the farm is 25 minutes' drive from Matiatia Wharf and 18 minutes' drive from Kennedy Point where car ferries from the Wynyard Quarter and Half Moon Bay dock.

Nick Hargreaves of JLL said the Gordon family bought much of the eastern side of Awaawaroa Bay in the early to mid-1800s.

"Over the years this was subdivided into three large blocks of between 350 and 450 acres. One of the direct descendants of the original family still lives on one of the neighbouring farms," he said.

Property records show the farm is owned by Pipitewai, jointly owned by George William Lyle and Diana Lyle whose addresses are given as 59 Waimangu Rd, Waiheke Island. He is also listed as a director of Focus Films and Auckland Actors.

- NZ Herald