Cheating husband suing Uber after wife tracked him, filed for divorce

A cheating French businessman is suing Uber after a glitch in the app meant that his wife discovered that he was having an affair - and subsequently divorced him.

The man is demanding damages of £40million on the basis that Uber allegedly caused his marriage to break down, according to the Daily Mail.

The man, from Côte d'Azur in the south of France, claims the fault led to his wife receiving notifications on her phone whenever he took a trip, causing her to suspect that he was being unfaithful.

The problem with the app meant that his scorned spouse was able to see his pick up points, destinations, and the times and dates that he took each trip.

He claims the issue arose after he borrowed his wife's phone and logged into his Uber account on the device.

He alleges that despite logging out of the app, she still received notifications of his journeys, causing her to suspect that he was having an affair.

The man's infidelity ultimately led to the couple's divorce, and he is now suing Uber for €45 million (NZ$662 million), Le Figaro reports.

The technical fault is believed to only arise on iPhone iOS versions of the app updated after December 15 last year.

The glitch means that after users log in to their Uber account on another device, it can store information on them as a user and continue to sent updates to that phone - without having to input a password.

Uber's spokesperson declined to comment to Le Figaro on the matter, saying: "Uber doesn't publicly comment on individual cases, and especially those which concern things such as a divorce procedure."

Apps and social media are increasingly being blame for marriage breakdowns.

In 2010, a study by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers reported that one in five divorces in the United States involved Facebook.

