Switzerland tops the list as having the highest paid expats in the world

It pays to be an expatriate in Switzerland - literally.

According to data published by HSBC Holdings, expats living in Switzerland earn nearly twice the global average, on US $188,275 ($271,653) a year - the highest in the world.

Hong Kong and India ranked second and third respectively. Switzerland also topped the bank's expat career list for the second year in a row, with the country ranked the best for a successful career abroad.

"Expats ranked Switzerland highly for both financial and personal well-being criteria," head of HSBC Expat Dean Blackburn told Bloomberg.

"The combination of high salaries and excellent work culture has placed Switzerland at the top of the careers league table."

The HSBC survey showed 69 per cent thought their work-life balance had improved in Switzerland and 61 per cent thought the work culture was better than their home country.

In terms of a career abroad, Germany ranked second with Sweden following in third. Six of the top ten spots were European countries.

"Expats in Sweden and Germany enjoy benefits outside the financial side of work," said Blackburn. "Germany offers the best job security for expats. Sweden, as well as topping the tables for work culture, is praised by 79 per cent of expats for its excellent work-life balance."

Switzerland may top the pay and career scales for expats but previous research from HSBC showed the country also ranked close to last when it came to cultivating relationships and social life.

Cost of living in Switzerland was high with some reports putting the price of food at 70 per cent higher than the European average. Health care expenses were also more than double the average in Europe.

The survey showed Hong Kong and Singapore topped the ranking for career development with 68 per cent and 62 per cent of respondents respectively saying these were good places to improve their careers.

Despite this, 30 per cent of expats in Singapore and 50 per cent in Hong Kong reported a decline in work-life balance.

The best all-round employment packages including health benefits, accommodation allowances and trips home were found in Middle East countries such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, according to HSBC.

The bank surveyed 26,871 expats in more than 100 countries.

- NZ Herald