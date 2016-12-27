Kiwis summer spend is biggest in Coromandel - study

Kiwis spent more in the Coromandel last summer than in any other holiday hot-spot, according to research by consumer spending analysts Marketview.

The company looked at holiday spending outside of New Zealand's main centres in the three weeks following last Christmas.

It found that the Coromandel accounted for almost 6 per cent of total tourism spending, despite just 1 per cent of the nation's retail businesses operating in the region.

This was followed by Queenstown, where nearly 5 per cent of domestic tourism dollars were spent during this period. Taupo accounted for 4.42 per cent.

Marketview also looked at the most popular places to pick up takeaway food over the Christmas period.

Queenstown was the busiest spot for takeaway restaurants, accounting for 4.2 of the overall spend despite having less than 1 per cent of retailers.

Coromandel accounted for 3.6 per cent of takeaway spending and Taupo 4.5 per cent, although it had a greater number of takeaway shops so was not quite as busy as the other two spots.

The study also looked at the busiest places to fill your car over the Christmas-New Year period.

Mackenzie District, half-way between the popular Christchurch-Queenstown route, was the busiest, followed by Taupo and Opotiki.

