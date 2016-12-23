Otago leads in spending

By Shawn McAvinue

The country's cash registers are ringing loudest in Otago in the run-up to Christmas.

Paymark figures released yesterday revealed Otago had the greatest percentage increase nationally for the amount spent on the network for the week from December 1 compared with the corresponding week last year.

The $84.5million spent in Otago was a 12.7 per cent increase on last year, shading Bay of Plenty (12.6 per cent) and Hawke's Bay (12.4 per cent), suggesting "an early (spending) shift to the holiday resorts", according to Paymark spokesman Paul Brislen.

The Malborough region, which includes quake-hit Kaikoura, had the weakest performance (4.2 per cent).

The spending in December had "accelerated" nationally each week, Mr Brislen said, from 5.4 per cent growth in the first week of December to 8.7 per cent growth in the third week.

Sectors experiencing the "strongest" spending growth in that period included accommodation providers, liquor stores and auto repair shops.

But "standalone toy and game retailers" had "modest" growth (5.3 per cent), and clothing and footwear stores (3 per cent).

Businesses and retailers spoken to by the Otago Daily Times yesterday confirmed these trends.

Cooke Howlison Toyota service manager Wayne Stephens said the workshop in South Dunedin was as busy as ever.

"Christmas for the automotive industry is always busy, especially this last week because Kiwis leave everything to the last minute."

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoons by legendary NZ Herald cartoonist Sir Gordon Minhinnick go under the hammer John Key fears free-to-air sport could drive All Blacks and sport stars overseas Workers fight back with deviant behaviour in a precarious workplace: study

Toyworld Dunedin owner and operator Linda Verity said she had not seen spending growth in her Dunedin shop this year - "We are on par with last year."

A "truckload" of Pokemon cards had also been sold but the most popular toys this year were Hatchimals (neon birdlike pets incubating in an egg).

"Stock ran out before we got to December."

Frames Footwear retail assistant Taryn Barnes said the busiest day in the Hanover St shop was yesterday.

"As Christmas gets closer, we've definitely got busier but it was the same as last year."

Children's shoes were the most popular, and gift voucher purchasing had been "flat out".

Dunedin Budget Advisory Service executive officer Andrew Henderson said the service was quiet this week as customers traditionally "stay away" to buy Christmas gifts on credit.

"We get very busy in February when the bills start coming in."

People signing credit contracts should make sure they could make the monthly payments, and preferably pay them in full to avoid high interest costs, he said.

Budgeting for next Christmas should begin next month.

"Rather than trying to find money now, it's better to start thinking about it at the beginning of the year."

- Otago Daily Times