Napier's art deco a drawcard according to The Telegraph

Napier has been titled a must-see destination by The Telegraph this week after catching the eye of the British newspaper's travel journalist Adrian Bridge.

After being hosted by Hawke's Bay Tourism in 2012 Mr Bridge was taken aback by Napier's architectural wonder of art deco.

"It is a wonderfully beautiful place. Very surprising for New Zealand, we know about all its natural scenery and the wonderful mountain ranges and lakes but art deco nirvana is to be found in Napier," Mr Bridge said in a Telegraph video.

While The Telegraph has often described the country's hot springs, spectacular mountain scenery, wineries, whales and waterfall-streaked fiords as "difficult to resist" drawcards, it is Napier's architecture that has landed it on the list of reasons why New Zealand is the world's best country.

Napier Mayor Bill Dalton said the international recognition is great for Napier, the city he considers the "tourist hub" of the region.

"I just think it's lovely for our efforts to be recognised and I think The Telegraph has great taste," he said.

Hawke's Bay Tourism general manager Annie Dundas said The Telegraph's article is "fantastic" for the area.

"The Telegraph is one of the key publications we try to entice media from. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

Ms Dundas said visitors from the United Kingdom are the second-largest international market and growing strongly after a dip caused by the recession.

"New Zealand is a favourite for Telegraph readers and art deco is a unique thing that sets us apart from the rest of New Zealand," she said.

The Telegraph releases annual travel awards and every year New Zealand tops the list.

More than 75,000 Telegraph Travel readers voted it as their favourite destination for the fourth consecutive year at its most recent awards.

Among the many reasons UK visitors will be making the long journey to New Zealand next year is the 10-match British and Irish Lions rugby tour in June and early July.

The opening match of the 2017 tour to New Zealand will see a Provincial Union XV host the tourists at Toll Stadium in Whangarei on June 3.