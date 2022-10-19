The Whanganui rowing team came second overall at the 2022 North Island Provincial Rowing Regatta. Photo / Supplied

A team of 19 Whanganui rowers competed in the 2022 North Island Provincial Rowing Regatta.

Whanganui North Island Provincial Rowing team president and regional development coach, Philippa Baker-Hogan, with support from fellow former international Des Lock, took the team of 19 rowers and coxswains, aged 17 - 33, away to the Clive River in Hawkes Bay for the competition.

The team won second place overall with 60 points, just behind winners Wellington with 67 points.

The winners took out the Graeme Moran Trophy, donated to Whanganui by the Moran family, in memory of their late father, Graeme "Punchy" Moran, a Union Boat Club stalwart and supporter of Whanganui Rowing.

The Whanganui team was made up from the four rowing clubs in the region - Union Boat Cub, Aramoho Rowing Club, Whanganui Collegiate Rowing Club and Clifton Rowing Club, in Taranaki, utilising boats and another plant with the support of all the clubs.

Former multiple world champion and Olympic rower Baker-Hogan was appointed to the role by Rowing New Zealand, supported by Whanganui Rowing, largely to support rowers' progress on the pathway to New Zealand representation.

This involved holding a number of small camps to bring the rowers together for joint training and some modules to build their teamwork and other skills and knowledge.

The full team never managed to get together until the provincial regatta, but with a core group of promising and committed rowers and some outstanding results, still claimed second place.