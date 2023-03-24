Vicar Caleb Rowe with his daughter Lea at a previous Messy Church event. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Anglican Parish is offering the chance to celebrate Easter in a fun and creative way.

The parish is holding a Messy Church service, a relaxed-style form of church for all ages focused on creativity, celebration and fun.

Messy Church was first established in 2004, and now runs in 20 countries across the world. Helen Doney, parish family and children’s worker, says Messy Church is great for people who don’t belong to a church or may not be comfortable attending a normal service.

“The Messy Church values are about being Christ-centred, for all ages, based on creativity, hospitality and celebration. We incorporate hands-on activities such as arts and crafts and drama performances to learn about Christ and then we share a meal at the end.”

On April 1, Helen will run an Easter-themed messy church session, with arts and crafts and an interactive drama performance.

“The session will be split into two. For the first half we will create items to go in a kete that people can take home so they can retell the Easter story. In the second half they will use those items in an interactive drama piece.”

The session is for people of all ages, she says, making it perfect for families to attend.

“It’s a great way to celebrate by taking part in fun activities. At the end we’ll share a meal together. We cater for dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan diets.”

Helen says there is no cost for attending.

“It’s a free event. We encourage people to come along with their friends and family, have some fun and celebrate Easter.”

The Details

What: Whanganui Anglican Parish

When: April 1, 4pm-6pm.

Where: St Peter’s Anglican Church, 71 Koromiko Rd, Gonville, Whanganui.

For more information email: office@whanganuianglicans.org.nz











