The Wanganui Aero Club welcomed around 90 people on January 1.

Around 35 private planes made the trip to Whanganui Airport on New Year’s Day for the annual First in the World fly-in.

The Wanganui Aero Club’s chief flying instructor, Jonathan Mauchline, said a different location was chosen each year around the lower North Island.

“A bunch of planes turned up from as far as Ashburton and Tauranga, and we had a sit-down lunch with 90-odd people.

“Everyone catches up with old friends and checks out the other planes, and then they’re on their way again.”

The event started on a farm in Woodville 18 years ago.

“Aviation is very social in New Zealand, and a few thousand pilots have aeroplanes around the country,” Mauchline said.

“There are quite a few fly-ins every year. It might be Masterton, or Tekapo, or Motueka.

“We have heaps of fun. Yesterday, we were flying up to Waverley, landing on a private road and going fishing.”

There were two Tiger Moths and a Gipsy Moth at the aerodrome on January 1.

“I think the Gipsy Moth was actually built in the 1930s as a predecessor to the Tiger Moth, so there aren’t too many of those in the country.”

Mauchline said around 20 privately-owned planes operated out of Whanganui, ranging from new machines to an ex-RNZAF (Royal New Zealand Air Force) Airtourer to purpose-built aerobatic aircraft.

“I own a little Scout, which is the only one flying in the country at the moment.

“It’s the lightest three-axis powered aircraft on the New Zealand register.”

The club currently has just over 100 members, and those without their own aircraft use the club’s three planes.

“We’re like a big car or bike club, really, only it’s aeroplanes going for a Sunday hoon.”

New Zealand has about 40 aero clubs, and they are the public’s “open door” to aviation, Mauchline said.

“You have to do about 50 hours [of flying] before you can sit your [private] pilot licence test, and 200 hours before you can become a commercial pilot.

“Most of our students will fly the plane on their own for the first time after around 10 to 15 hours of experience.

“Like a motorbike or a digger, it’s about learning the building blocks, and once you get that, you’re pretty much good to go. You get the feel for it and everything just clicks.”

The club can train pilots for private and commercial pilot licences.

Mauchline said there were a number of young people learning to fly in Whanganui.

You must be at least 16 to fly by yourself.

“There is a bit of a tradition in New Zealand to try and fly solo on your 16th birthday,” he said.

“They are flying a plane on their own legally before they can drive a car on their own legally.

“We normally do four or five of those each year. It’s fantastic, and all the club members get pretty excited when that happens.”