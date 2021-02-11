Two-round competition for the 2021 Whanganui premier rugby season

2020 Tasman Tanning Premier Whanganui rugby champions Waverley Harvesting Border take on Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist in the first draw of round one of the two-round 2021 competition on April 24. Photo / Lewis Gardner

After a comprehensive consultation period, Whanganui 2021 Tasman Tanning premier club rugby stakeholders have voted for a two-round competition.

With six teams; McCarthy Transport Ruapehu, Waverley Harvesting Border, Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, Byford's Readimix Taihape, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist and Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri, there is no need for byes. Round one kicks off on April 24, running through to the semifinals on July 10 and the finals on July 17.

Wanganui Rugby Football Union chief executive Bridget Belsham said the competition was to be played over three rounds last season until Covid-19 reduced the competition to two rounds.

"We asked all our stakeholders and participants how they wanted this season to look and the consensus was for two rounds, they must have liked that last year," Belsham said.

"We will also have a four-week lead-in to the Heartland season instead of the usual three. That will give Jason (Heartland coach Jason Caskey) and his team more time to arrange how they want to finalise selection.

"The Heartland season begins on August 21. Senior club rugby kicks off a week earlier than Premier on April 17 and the competition will feature 12 teams with the addition of a Ruapehu side.

"Ruapehu has told us they can field a senior side this season, so that brings the number up to 12 and again no need for byes."

Round one of the Premier competition will feature Marist playing defending champions Border, Ngamatapouri against last season's runners-up Taihape and Kaierau versus Ruapehu.