Hannah Li with an example of a Chinese hanfu costume. Photo / Karen Hughes

The Whanganui Regional Museum is set to host a vibrant and colourful community event.

Organised by the Whanganui Chinese Association (WHCA), a celebration for Chinese National Costume Day will take place in the museum on Saturday, April 22. Chinese National Costume Day, also known as Hanfu Day, is historically a festival of the traditional ancient clothing of China’s Han people. Recognising other ethnic groups and trends, it has now expanded to incorporate huafu, a wider appreciation of Chinese costume.

Event coordinator Hannah Li says the event is an opportunity for the Whanganui community to learn more about Chinese culture.

“For us here in New Zealand, we want to make the day more vibrant, and add more elements. So instead of just hanfu, we will be presenting a variety of Chinese costume styles that people can come and try on.

“Huafu is not a cosplay, it’s a Chinese cultural expression. Similar to hanfu trends, huafu is a celebration of Chinese culture that can be seen in street fashion trends, as globalisation and interest in authentic Chinese culture grows.”

The event will feature a Chinese lion on display, and plenty of games and activities for young and old.

“We’ll be introducing the Wishing Tree game, and the Chopstick Ping Pong game, and a Chinese drumming experience. Visitors will be able to try on all kinds of Chinese costumes, and a photo contest will follow. A Chinese film will be playing in the Davis Theatre as well, so people can see a free movie.”

Other activities will include calligraphy demonstrations and colouring crafts, with everyone encouraged to have a go.

“Our purpose is for more people to ask us questions and experience our Chinese culture in fun ways.”

Museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum says the celebration of costume aligns well with many of the exhibitions currently on display in the museum that focus on design and fashion.

“I am really pleased to welcome another of our important local communities to the museum to help our visitors learn more about them. This will be a fun and interactive event, and we are grateful to the Whanganui Chinese Association for providing this unique opportunity.”

The Details

What: Chinese National Costume Day celebration

When: Saturday, April 22, 11.30am-2pm.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum

Tickets: Entry is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.



