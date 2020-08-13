Brought to you by Wanganui Rugby

The way to a man's heart is through his stomach, or the promise of a free beer if he behaves himself.

Whatever strategies were used, Utiku Old Boys have translated them into on-field success, as the little country club which was once under threat of extinction is currently a contender for the 2020 Tasman Tanning Senior title.

Utiku are in the middle of a decisive two-week period where they are facing the sides who were in the Top 2, during this cut-throat race for 11 teams to make the straight final on September 19.

Step 1 was passed last weekend when they beat Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 27-17 at Memorial Park, and this Saturday is the big one - undefeated Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic at Spriggens Park.

If Utiku can tip up Celtic, something they did in the inaugural Division 2 competition last year to make the semifinals of that grade, they have a smoother road to the final with their remaining round-robin opponents being lower-placed sides who are out of contention.

"I'm taking any team on its merits, not pre-judging anything," said coach Wiremu Hirini.

"Celtic being the big one, and we just got to go in a positive mind."

Since taking over last season, Hirini has worked diligently to rebuild the culture of the squad after years of depreciation - Utiku going from a two-team club to just one side struggling in Senior.

"I've been pretty lucky to have a lot of players this year - been trying to give everyone a game," he said.

It is a mixture of youngsters and a group of around 8-9 veterans from previous seasons, along with the likes of former Steelform Wanganui representative David Gower, who now farms in the area.

Given their genuine chance of making the final, the coaching staff of Hirini and fellow veteran JJ Walker will start focusing on a regular game-day 22, leaving about five squad members as non-playing reserves to be called in for injuries.

"It's taken Utiku a while to get to where they are," said Hirini, who added the squad had discussed and accepted that decision.

"We had to build the culture up to where we started it last year - keeping the boys coming back."

Knowing he had players travelling sometimes an hour for practice, due to coming from both Waiouru and the hill areas from their shepherd jobs, Hirini arranged for BBQ dinners after every training session.

"I don't know if it's the feeds, but the numbers have grown."

Utiku started the campaign strongly by lifting the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield off neighbours Bennett's Taihape 20-10, but it proved a short reign as Harvey Round Motors Ratana subsequently claimed it 48-17.

They rebounded with a 17-7 win over Kelso Hunterville, although the match was stopped 22 minutes early due to the serious injury of a Hunterville player.

"It was the right call, it was pretty scary at the time," recalled Hirini.

After the bye, wins over Speirs Food Marton (36-20) and Kaierau followed, leaving Utiku in fourth place with a game in hand on Celtic and Kaierau above them.

Another reason for Utiku's on-field resurgence without a host of well-known players is their discipline - last year they received the Gordon Thompson Memorial Trophy for Best & Fairest Team, which is judged on points allocated by the referees.

Hirini set a team goal each game to concede no more than 10 penalties, for which he would give them a free box of beer.

It ended up costing him so much money in 2019 that for this season he lowered the mark to eight penalties, although with the added incentive of two free boxes.

"It keeps their discipline and I think the refs appreciate it."

The draw is:

Senior (1pm kickoffs): Border vs Hunterville, Dallison Park; Kaierau vs Taihape, Country Club; Pirates vs Ratana (2.30pm), Spriggens Park; Celtic vs Utiku, Spriggens Park; Marton vs Buffalos, Marton Park.