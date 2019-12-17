Whanganui's Lucy Dowman has shown she can certainly foot it with the boys after setting a lap record at Manfeild in the Gixxer Cup 150 class during round two of the Suzuki International Series at the weekend.

The record was a rarity when she became one of the very few females ever to achieve a solo bike lap record at Manfeild. However, her milestone was short-lived after Auckland's Daniel Mettam bettered a few laps later.

Lap times reveal Whanganui's Lucy Dowman means business when racing in the Suzuki International Series. Photo / Andy McGechan

Dowman is beleived to be only the second woman in history since the track opened in 1973 to have a solo lap record.

Avalon Biddle, the current 600cc supersport champion, held the 125 GP lap record around a decade ago and Whanganui racer Louise Blythe held a sidecar lap record at one stage at Manfeild when passenger for Aussie Stacey Sellar. Former Whanganui woman Tracey Bryan (nee Stent) held a lap record there too while passenger for Aaron Lovell.

Bryan holds the current lap record at the Cemetery Circuit in the classic sidecars.

Meanwhile, Dowman will be pulling double duties in the final round of the series at Whanganui on Boxing Day riding in the Gixxer Cup as well as swinging for her brother Michael in the classic sidecars.