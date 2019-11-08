The final card of a dozen fights has been confirmed for tomorrow night's Night of Assassins 4 show at Springvale Stadium.

There will be a professional title on the line in the main event as Wellington's Gene Elbourne takes on Auckland's Ale Taumalolo for the IKBF's NZ super lightweight title in a 66.7kg bout – held under full Muay Thai rules with three rounds of five minutes.

For the locals, the drawcard will be Castlecliff's Swade Wallace, representing Assassins Muay Thai, meeting Sean Luata of the renowned City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.

On a five-fight winning streak, Wallace is manoeuvring himself towards a New Zealand title shot, with a potential victory in the 78kg bout going a long way towards that, against a practitioner from the same gym as UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Another great bout at the top end of the card is Mike Kapi of Misfits Gym in Palmerston North meeting Combat Academy's Jethro Campbell in a full Muay Thai matchup at 74kg, with three rounds of two minutes.

Kapi has had more than 50 fights, including an unsuccessful shot at the IKBF amateur middleweight belt against Assassins' Brendon Wallace at the second Night of Assassins show in 2017.

However, he has had other New Zealand title belts and is coming off a win at the recent King in the Ring show.

Campbell is another Auckland fighter getting assistance in the gym from a UFC regular, as Combat Academy was founded by Dan Hooker.

It will be something of a local slugfest when Mohi Waihi (The Lion Pit) comes home from Wellington to take on Haimona Tamati (Awa Kings) in a super cruiserweight bout at 92kg.

Also representing the pride of their local tribes will be Assassins' Rewi Peki facing Awa King's Bruce Ihaia in a 86kg bout, while Assassin Justin Mitchell is stepping up from padded fights to make his amateur debut against TPK's experienced practitioner Mason Boyle in a 70kg scrap.

In the opening padded bouts, where there is no recorded winner, there will be the opportunity for locals like Ryan Brown, Puakeri Winterburn, Tuhau Williams and Noah Payne to test themselves in front of a crowd.

A previously announced MMA bout between Nate Topia and Riini Apo is no longer on the card.

The event starts at 5pm, with tickets available on the door.

The card is

Main Event: Gene Elbourne (Maranui Muay Thai) vs Ale Taumalolo (Wimbledon

Muay Thai).

Co-Main Event: Swade Wallace (Assassins Muay Thai) vs Sean Luata (City

Kickboxing).

Undercard: Mike Kapi (Misfits) vs Jethro Campbell (Combat Academy); Mohi Waihi (TLP) vs Haimona Tamati (Awa Kings); Jared Eveleigh (Mana Muay Thai)

vs Eden Phillips (City Kickboxing); Rewi James Peki (Assassins Muay Thai) vs

Bruce Ihaia (Awa Kings); Justin Mitchell (Assassins Muay Thai) vs Mason Boyle

(TPK); Tony Jaggard (Mana Muay Thai) vs Luke Texas (CKB).

Padded Fights: Ryan Brown (Assassins Muay Thai) vs George Roberts (TLP);

Puakeri Winterburn (Awa Kings) vs Liam Gillies (TLP); Tuhau Williams (Assassins

Muay Thai) vs Damien Abrams (TLP); Noah Payne (Assassins Muay Thai) vs Dion

Wilson (Freestyle MMA, Morrinsville).