Whanganui's Liam Squire was the pick of the young sailors at the 2019 Open Skiff Cup held on Pauri Lake at the weekend.

Hosted by Sailing Wanganui, youngsters in over 15 boats, separated into three fleets in terms of skill levels, competed in the competitions on Saturday and today.

Several had journeyed from around the North Island and across the Cooks Strait to take part.

They finished with some fun events on the this afternoon, as the first half of the cup regatta had been the best sailors in the Gold Fleet competing, then acting as coaches for the others in the Silver and Bronze fleets.

Promoted by America's Cup-winning skipper Sir Russell Coutts, open skiff is designed to make sailing both fast and exciting for youngsters to enter.

The craft are a composite of traditional sail boats and windsurfers, with the sailors wearing a helmet and wetsuits with their life jackets.

Results

Gold Fleet: 1. Liam Squire; 2. Max Edwards; 3. Jack Olson.

Silver Fleet: 1. Liam McCarrison; 2. Dasier Betkier; 3. Elisa McMillan.

Bronze Fleet: 1. Jack Bullock; 2. Jacob Williams; 3. Ethan Bullock.

Sportsman Awards: Caleb Squire, Ethan Bullock.