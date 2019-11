Wanganui Golf Club's Tara Raj quest for the New Zealand Women's Amateur title ended in the quarterfinals at Remuera Golf Club on Saturday.

With opening rounds of 77 78, Raj was sitting in a four-way tie for 10th place heading into the matchplay section of the tournament.

She defeated Jordan O'Brien 2/1 in the Round of 32 and then Amy Im 1up in the Round of 16.

Raj's run ended with a 2/1 defeat to Stephanie Kyriacou.