Wanganui representative player Mitchell Millar is having a strong season in Irish rugby as he helped guide his Mullingar RFC team to a 60-12 hammering of Balbriggan to move up to second place in Division 2A of the Leinster League at the weekend.

Millar, at first-five, set up the opening and closing tries of his team's win – from a line break and chip-kick respectively.

He contributed 15 points from a penalty and six conversions.

Millar left for Ireland in September after being the top points scorer in Premier club rugby with 125 for Ruapehu.

Before departing he played winning games for Whanganui Maori and the Wanganui Development XV.