

A relatively inexperienced Wanganui Kyokushin Karate team has returned home from the 50th New Zealand Kyokushin Karate Championships in Hastings with two titles and a silver medal.

For most in the 10-strong squad it was their first foray on to the national mat, but Kelly Mallet, young Jake Hood and Kolby Sullivan were up for the challenge.

Wanganui fighters Kelly Mallet, left, Chris Sheahon and Jake Hood return home winners from the 50th New Zealand Kyokushin Karate Championships in Hastings at the weekend.

Mallet won the senior novice women title, Hood the heavyweight colts (16-17yr) division and Sullivan was runner-up in the junior (U50kg) boys section.

"Kelly showed a lot of grit to come back late in both her fights, keeping things simple and showing good spirit to take the title," Wanganui coach Richard Hood said.

"Jake was far too strong for his opponent, but more importantly put together solid combinations which he wasn't able to do in his last two outings - he's learning," Hood said of his son.

Chris Sheahon did not defend his national middleweight title preferring to compete in and win the open Kata section rather than risk injury ahead of his upcoming black belt grading. He will now concentrate his efforts on his black belt task.

Coach Hood, who was also competing, was effectively red carded out of the men's heavyweight open competition after catching a jumping back kick from a young Australian fighter and dumping him head first into the mat.

"His father was none too impressed as we waited a few nervous seconds to see if he was okay, luckily he was - not a nice 21st birthday present for him," Hood said.

"My daughter reprimanded me when she said: 'it's not the UFC dad'. As for the others in the Wanganui team they represented the club and themselves very well and gained good experience and I'm sure they will be back for more," Hood said.