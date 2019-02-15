After five days of play at seven greens around the Whanganui township, the 46th Clubs NZ Men's Fours Outdoor Bowls National Championships found the winning team this afternoon.

The Mt Maunganui Club team of Phill Morgan, Alan Jones, John Simons and Reg Archer won the Moase Cup for the first time, defeating Northland Club's Warwick Edgar, Ian Bowick, Ian McMurchy and Bill Harris 27-24 in the final.

Trailing 24-21 entering the 21st and last end of the no time limit matchup, Mt Maunganui pulled out six points to claim the crown at the St John's Bowling Club, who were hosting the event in their 125th Jubilee year.

Around 500 players in 118 teams started the fours tournament on Monday, playing at St John's, Laird Park, Aramoho, Durie Hill, Gonville-Castlecliff, Wanganui and the Wanganui East club greens.

Advertisement

Games went to 21 ends or a two and a half hour time limit.

In the semifinals, Mt Maunganui defeated Porirua Club 20-16, while Northland comfortably accounted for Whangamata Club 23-11.

Post section play started at Laird Park on Thursday, and the teams who were eliminated on the way to the Moase Cup then played off for the Jim Dempsey Trophy.

The Wanganui East team of skip Ray Savage, Neville Grant, Peter Head and Les Smith claimed the trophy, winning the final 18-14 against Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club's Paddy Breslin, Peter Ireland, Geoff Laird and Tony Lee.

The teams that did not qualify for post section entered the Kelly Plate draw, which consisted of games with a 90 minute time limit.

Another Porirua Club team won the plate for the first time, beating South Wairarapa Workingmens Club 10-9 in the final.

The St John's Club's jubilee will continue with a big golf tournament in March.