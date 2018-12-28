Whanganui's former Group B national champion Hayden Wilson knows the value of a strong start to a five round series.

Fourth overall last year in the Mouthfresh New Zealand Jetsprint Championships in his comeback season, Wilson had been playing catchup after the early rounds, but on Thursday with newly-minted navigator Aaron Greeks, Wilson was right at the tip of the spear at Upokongaro to pick up the opening round win.

Putting down an impressive 57.729s in the Top 9 eliminator, Wilson watched Waikato's Karl Beaver get lost on the rotation, ending the fastest qualifier's day, while the two Taranaki contenders in Bevan Schuler and last season's 2NZ Daniel Reade were still a step behind in the low 58s range.

Expat Whanganui racer Kellie Minnell struggled for power all afternoon, posting times above the 60s mark, but nonetheless made it through to the Top 6 before bowing out.

Advertisement

The pressure was building as New Plymouth's Kris Rasmussen spun out in the Top 6 eliminators and ended up beached on the far island, while Reade struck a tyre barrier but recovered to post a 58.419s time, enough for second fastest behind Wilson (57.657s) and barely ahead of Schuler (58.449s).

Both Taranaki drivers desperately tried to find some extra pace or a slightly better line in the Top 3 final, as sun-strike added to the challenge, with Schuler's 58.982s just bettered by Reade's 58.77s.

Wilson knew he didn't have to beat his personal best time, but even with the sunshine reflecting off parts of the track, he was smooth on every corner for a 58.017s lap to claim the season's first victory.

"It was sunny? I didn't notice too much," Wilson laughed in the victor's tent afterwards.

"I must have timed it right between the clouds.

"It's good to get a good start to the season. The last few have been [bad].

"You're always chasing your tail."

Even though Beaver had been the only other driver who looked like he might break into the 57s mark, Wilson said he could not button back when the Waikato racer slipped up early.

"You still push, you just don't know who's coming."

Studying the season ahead, Wilson is hoping to continue his strong form into Meremere in February, which is followed by Hastings in early March.

However, he is backing himself to get top of the podium again when back in Whanganui for the night round on March 30 and then at the finale in Wanaka on April 20, which would be his best points path to the title.