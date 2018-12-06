Manawatu-Wanganui will need a strong Friday of golf if they are to qualify for the semifinals of the 2018 Toro New Zealand Women's Interprovincial at Waitikiri Golf Club.

After the team's first loss to Canterbury on Wednesday morning, they were held to a 2.5-2.5 draw with Bay of Plenty in the afternoon session.

In the battle of the No1's, Wanganui Golf Club's Tara Raj had a draw with the Bay's Rotana Howard, and while the No2 and No3 players Zhuoyi Hu and Brydie Hodge picked up wins, the No4-5 players Lisa Herbert and Lily Griffin were beaten.

Manawatu-Wanganui had the bye this morning, in a round which saw Wellington fight back for a 3-2 upset win over Canterbury.

Entering this afternoon's session, Manawatu-Wanganui was looking good for a 5-0 sweep against Southland, leading in all five games.

Raj held the advantage over her opposite No1 Robyn Pullar.

The decisive matchup will therefore be when Manawatu-Wanganui tees off against Wellington tomorrow morning just after 8am.