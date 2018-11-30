Whangani's former national champion Hamish Auret is all set to make his comeback from a broken leg at the second round of the National 4x4 Trials Series in nearby Palmerston North tomorrow.

The Manawatu Extreme 4x4 Trials will be at 277 Turitea Rd, with over 50 trucks entered.

Auret had to miss the opening round in Upper Hutt on doctor's orders, but his leg was x-rayed on Thursday and is looking good.

Turakina's former national champion Dan Cowper sits fourth in the points standings after round 1, behind defending champion Scott Biggs of Auckland.