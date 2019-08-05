Farmers across the region are being encouraged to put their skills to the test to see who can rear the heaviest bull calf.

NZ Young Farmers (NZYF) is holding its annual bull calf competition again, with a substantial prize pool.

It's a major fundraiser for NZ Young Farmers clubs in the Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatū region.

Lachlan Fee, who's a contract milker with his young family at Rongotea, said entering was his way of helping new members.

"I've been a member of Marton Young Farmers for a number of years and I've gotten so much out of it. It's good to be able to give something back," he said.

"Not only is the competition the region's biggest fundraiser, but money raised also goes to the districts for member development."

Matthew Herbert, who's a 50:50 sharemilker in South Taranaki, has already picked the bull calf he's going to rear.

"Most of our calves have been Jersey or Crossbed this year, so I've kept the only Friesian bull we've had," he said.

"The competition is a fantastic way to support the next generation of farmers."

The bull calf competition was last run in 2017, where it raised more than $10,000. It wasn't held last year due to the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak.

Farmers keen to rear a Friesian bull calf (F12+) until weaning must register by August 15.

The first 40 calves donated will get a free bag of meal from NRM to assist with rearing the calf.

"The calf has to be born between July 27 and August 20 this year," chairwoman of NZYF's Taranaki/Manawatu region Jessie Waite said.

"We're hoping to have around 50 calves donated. The weigh-in will be on November 24, when all the donated calves will be sold to a single buyer on contract."

Cooks Honda Hawera has come on board to give farmers another incentive to enter.

"The main prize is a Honda two-wheeler motorbike bike valued at $4500 and Bayleys Real Estate has donated a cash prize of $500," Waite said.

The Taranaki/Manawatu region stretches from Urenui in north Taranaki, down to Wellington.

Farmers can enter via the Taranaki/Manawatu Region Young Farmers Facebook page or by contacting their local club.