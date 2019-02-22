Looking out from the club house over a patchy green and brown course, three golf carts zoom off in different directions.

Inside them are keen golfers participating in NZME's second Whanganui Charity Golf Tournament sponsored by Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui.

One of the white carts stops on the Belmont Links course offered for the 18-hole Ambrose tournament by the Wanganui Golf Club.

A man gets out wearing a polo shirt, shorts, a black cap and white gloves. He grabs his club, positions himself, lines up the shot and swings into the stiff breeze.

Advertisement

The ball rolls to a stop about half a metre from the hole and the man moves forward to tap it in.

Among the play in a cart of their own are John Broad of Broad Roofing and Graham McLay from Rainaway Spouting on the Spot.

The naming sponsor for the charity event was Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui and here is the team preparing to tee off. Photo / Bevan Conley

The mates met in 2006 and have attended a host of golf tournaments in Whanganui, but Broad likes the fact that this one is for charity.

"People used to ring me asking for donations for kids with disability problems. I did, but one time I discovered it was an absolute sham. That destroyed phone donations for me.

"This here is credible because you can see the people who are involved in person. The likes of Harcourts and Mitre 10 wouldn't put their name to it unless it was legit."

Naming sponsor Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui chose Wanganui Riding for the Disabled (NZRDA) as the recipient of the funds raised at the charity event.

Wanganui NZRDA have raised $140,000 of $445,000 they need by June next year to purchase their Purnell St land that the owners sold while they were leasing it in 2016.

The funds will be raised through a full compliment of 20 teams of five and an auction following competition featuring a host of prizes donated by Whanganui businesses.

"People don't mind spending money at charity events, if there's a raffle or something, everybody will buy a ticket," Broad says.

Anthony Bell lines up his shot with plenty of prizes on the line for good performances. Photo / Bevan Conley

He looks over barren land towards some houses in the distance as he awaits his next shot.

"Just checking if my guys are working. There are meant to be three guys on that roof there, but I can't see them."

Joining Broad and McLay are Tyler Lock and Pro Powder Coating's Brooke Lock and Kalvin Field.

Pro Powder Coating and Rainaway Spouting on the Spot operate out of the same location on Cooks St and despite what McLay called a "balls up" in which they both entered separate teams, they worked things out and combined in the end.

"As for Tyler, he used to be a professional golfer, he has a six handicap," Broad says.

"For me, it's not playing pal, it's an act of aggression."

Broad laughs, then says he began playing golf when he was about 15 while working on fishing boats.

"A mate and I used to have a set of golf clubs down the back hatch of the boat so whenever we'd come into any port, we could go and play golf.

"Then we'd go to the pub. Every town had a pub and a golf course, it was perfect. Then you get a partner and that becomes a bit buggered," he says and laughs again.

Chris Mcleod from Wanganui Riding for the Disabled kept competitors fed throughout the day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Further down the course on the 12th hole - "French Pass" - Brooke Lock lines up her shot.

"You got this Brookey," her cousin Field says.

She lifts her club into position, gets her stance right, swings forward and connects with a nice thud.

The ball skirts away to the right, up a rise and into the rough.

"Oh, I've lost it," she says.

"It's up the hill, you'll find it," Field replies.

"No, I've lost the touch," she says and more laughter ensues.

The two friends Broad and McLay approach in their cart and beverages in hand, they exit to take their shots.

"Jesus, this ain't good guys," Field says.

"John, you need to land it," McLay follows up.

"This is where I thrive," Broad says, lining up his shot.

A crack rings out through the air as the club strikes the ball sweetly, sending it flying through the air.

"That's better," McLay says. "You might be in the beach though."

All competitors enjoyed drinks and a meal in the clubhouse after play, followed by the auction and prize presentations to the winning teams.

The aim was to raise more money than last year's tournament which was just over $13,000 and that information will be included in the Whanganui Chronicle when it is available.

Other Whanganui businesses helping to support Riding for the Disabled: Price My Ride, Animates, Stihl Shop, David Jones, Harcourts, Keown Honda, House of Travel, Rivercity Gas, Mitre 10 Mega, Landlords Link, Wanganui Motors, Eastown Timber & Fencing, Vault Bar & Eatery, Armstrong Barton, Pacific Helmets, Fitzies, Pita Pit, Splash Centre, Waimarie,

Bebe Beauty Boutique, Central Glass, Hunting & Fishing, Studio 31, The Bike Shed, The Tool Shed, Whanganui Inspire Health & Fitness Centre, Wanganui Trade Zone, Eleonora, Powertool Centre, Wilsons Hunting and Outdoors, Black Bull Liquor, Home Trust Mortgages, Jolt Coffee House, Bridge to Nowhere, Air Chathams, City Gym, Wanganui Veterinary Services, Wanganui Aero Club, Sunny's, Palamountains, Pak'nSave, Health 2000, Animates, Just Cuts, Rummage, Platinum Homes (DML), Robert Crawford Handyman, Bayleys, Rainaway Spouting on the Spot, MacEll Electrical, Fairway Insurance Spooner, Hood & Redpath, A P Plumbing and Pro Powder Coating.