Last week I listed 10 businesses which I felt were performing at a high standard of excellence. I had a lot of feedback on the article which was great and a number of businesses and their owners reminded me why they deserved consideration and, to be fair, they all had pretty good cases. It is great to see the quality of service and products strong and improving in Whanganui.

It was a really difficult choice in the end and I ended up inventing a scorecard to separate the businesses. Unlike prior years, I think it's important to acknowledge the runners up:

3rd place (equal) – Just Looking and Inkt. Both are making strides in a competitive and at times volatile retail sector. However, both businesses have something in common in that their owners (as well as putting in the hard yards) are clearly doing things to differentiate themselves through their range, service and innovative business practices.

2nd place – Monaghans Barbers. I continue to be impressed with Sam and his team, their service and commitment to their business model is second to none. This includes their social media work which cleverly conveys their highly skilled barbers, satisfied customers but (most important of all) their values and culture which means that you not only get service from them you feel part of the business.

Maree and Don Adams hand over Take It Easy Tours to Jason Granville and Jimmy Elliott in 2014.

However, it is my pleasure to announce the winner of the third 'Business Zen Business of the Year' for 2019 - Take it Easy Tours!

After a period as a District Councillor Jason Granville and Jimmy Elliott decided to establish a transport company specialising in bespoke tours. They purchased a business which has more than 25 years of history, Take it Easy Tours (formerly owned by Don and Maree Adams).

Many will remember Jason as a DJ in the broadcasting industry. He hung up his headphones to run Take It Easy Tours in 2014. His passion for his business and Whanganui is clear when you get to take a tour on one of their vehicles or just have a chat. Who better to showcase the Whanganui region than its own transport company with a driver / owner adept at speaking into a microphone.

Jimmy has extensive knowledge in tourism, working in the industry both here in NZ and internationally. He has travelled the world and taken tours to the likes of Munich Beerfest, Running of the Bulls in Pamplona and St Paddy's day in Ireland just to name a few. A quick look at their excellent website shows that there are some truly innovative and exciting packages – the major one right now being a tour to Alaska in 2019 (with these guys leading the tour I'm interested!).

And then there's Karlene Wagstaff who runs the business behind the scenes, making sure that all customer needs and expectations are exceeded. The guys wouldn't be where they are now without her.

The owners of Take it Easy Tours, Jimmy Elliott and Jason Granville, expanded their business in 2017.

From day trips to international tours, this is a business with an innovative offering and a package to suit the needs of a discerning traveller. I got to experience this first hand a couple of weeks ago when our office Christmas party travelled to three destinations. Jason drove the newest addition to the fleet and passengers got to control the 'sounds' via Bluetooth. A great experience until the Country music came out – but not even that could detract from a great and enjoyable trip!

Well, that wraps it for 2018. It has been a privilege writing for you again this year and highlighting local businesses who are going well. Hopefully some of the tips I have written this year have helped you and your business!

Merry Christmas and I will see you in 2019.

*Balance Consulting is a Whanganui consultancy specialising in business strategy, process excellence and leadership mentoring — contact Russell Bell on 021 2442421 or John Taylor on 027 4995872