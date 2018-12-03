Whanganui construction worker Thomas Monaghan is looking to add quantity surveying to his skillset after receiving a $6000 study scholarship.

The junior project manager at Shane Stone Builders has been awarded the Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarship and is aiming to become a project manager.

The scholarship is awarded by UCOL, Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge No. 47 and Registered Master Builders to qualified people in the construction industry.

Recipients of the scholarship can choose to study a New Zealand diploma in business, construction or architectural technology at UCOL.

Monaghan has elected for construction.

"I'm looking forward to the next couple of years. It's going to be tough work, but I'm ready to see where it takes me," Monaghan said.

"I'm keen to to get a broader overview of the industry, because project managers need to know all aspects. The quantity surveying strand of the diploma is going to help a lot and could open up some more doors for me in the future."

Landmark Homes Manawatū construction manager and former UCOL carpentry lecturer Cameron McIntosh is also a recipient and has elected the same pathway as Monaghan.

"Already being a project manager in the construction industry, studying quantity surveying will add another string to my bow and make me useful in a range of aspects in the construction industry.

"I already have the first year of the diploma under my belt, so getting this scholarship is awesome because I can now finish it."

The scholarship is named in honour of Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge No. 47 members Jim Willson and Sam Lewis who both ran significant businesses in the Manawatū.

Their estates provided the initial funding for the scholarships, with additional funding coming from Freemasons Charity, Master Builders Manawatū branch and UCOL.

Executive dean of engineering and applied technologies Danny Reilly said UCOL is proud to partner with Manawatū Kilwinning Lodge No. 47 and Master Builders.

"We have great engagement with our stakeholders. The thing that really spins our wheels is students getting jobs, and we can't do it without the industry," Reilly said.

"The graduates of these diplomas are the very best that employers can get. We know that because we have a 95 per cent employment rate over the past three graduations."