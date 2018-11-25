Selecting a winner from 22 worthy entries in the Fine Arts Whanganui Young Artist Scholarship was not an easy task for judges.

Ten finalists were selected and judges Riah King-Wall, Christodoulos Moisa and Sietske Jansma named Lily Claypole as the winner on Friday.

"All the entries were good and it was not easy to narrow it down and then select one winner," said King-Wall.

Claypole won a $1000 cash prize sponsored by Whanganui Fine Arts members and she will hold a solo exhibition at the Taupo Quay Gallery in 2019.

Advertisement

"The work is part of my NCEA portfolio - I based it on the work of Dutch Masters and my aim was to capture the colours and moods of the paintings."

The young artist has just finished high school and said the award has come at a perfect time.

"I was planning to stay in Whanganui this year so it has worked out well.

"I can put together work for my exhibition."

Gallery visitors selected Ioane Wairua-Pohe Takiari's work to receive the People's Choice award sponsored by Andrew and Jane Toy of Furnique.

Whanganui Fine Arts chairwoman Marie Grice said there were a lot of votes cast this year.

"It was great to see such a good response and a number of entries got plenty of votes but there was one standout."

Wairua-Pohe Takiari's symbolic series of three ink on paper works won him a $200 prize.

Jane Toy, who was a founding member of the Whanganui Fine Arts Collective, said it is a pleasure to support the awards and help foster young talent.

"I also want to congratulate the Whanganui Fine Arts Collective on their third birthday.

"There is a lot of effort goes into the gallery and the members do a fantastic job."

Mikayla Baldwin, winner of the inaugural Young Artist Scholarship in 2017 congratulated the 2018 winners and finalists.

She spoke of her "amazing year" and said exhibiting and selling her work has given her huge confidence.

The other finalists with work on show are Chantelle de Koning, Casey Roberts, Emma Hayward, Jai Tui, Ani Latus, Alison Edwards, Eugenia Lee and Chelsea Cameron.