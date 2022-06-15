Your Neighbourhood Guide: Where To Eat In North & West Auckland

Our diverse, finely tuned hospitality industry makes Tāmaki Makaurau a vibrant, exciting place to be ⁠— helping us connect with our community and loved ones, while enjoying delicious food and great service. To inspire Aucklanders to get out and support their local, or venture further afield for the best eats in the city, Viva has picked some of our favourite eateries from each corner of Tāmaki Makaurau — north and west, south and east, and the central city.

The Hunting Lodge, Waimauku

No trip to Kumeu's wine country would be complete without a visit to the picturesque Hunting Lodge, located in the verdant surrounds of Waimauku on a family-owned winery and vineyard. There are plentiful dining options here, including a relaxing lunch at a picnic table or sprawled on a blanket in the Lawn Bar, which serves wines from the cellar door and locally brewed beers alongside woodfired pizzas, platters and casual fare. Or book a table at the historic Hunting Lodge restaurant, housed in a beautiful weatherboard farmhouse, with its farm to table ethos and sought-after Trust the Chef menu option.

307 Waikoukou Valley Road, Waimauku. The Huntinglodge.com

Vic Road Kitchen, Devonport

Located in a warm and inviting historic brick building in Devonport, Vic Road Kitchen is the ideal pit-stop for a late afternoon bite or dinner, a mere five minutes' walk from the ferry terminal. The menu focuses on fresh New Zealand produce served with a Mediterranean twist, and changes daily, a testament to the owners' commitment to working with seasonal produce. There are great local beers on tap, an impressive cocktail list, and a frequently changing wine list. A couple of doors down is the newly opened Vic Road Wine Bar & Cellar, which has transformed a shoe store into a European-style wine bar with a charming outdoor wine garden and an ever-changing wine list, and an extensive tapas/small plates menu.

57-59 Victoria Road, Devonport. Vicroadkitchen.co.nz

Siamese Doll. Photo / Supplied.

Siamese Doll, Hobsonville

Great for groups, Siamese Doll serves south east Asian flavours in a cavernous reimagined heritage building at Catalina Bay, Hobsonville Point. Created by the Quality Restaurant Group team, the restaurant is buzzy and fun, with the interior stripped back to expose brickwork and steel beams, and decorated with a vibrant array of plants, colours and twinkling lights. The extensive menu has a Thai focus, but there's Japanese and Chinese dishes too. Start off with oysters or sashimi followed by bao and dumplings. Then choose from small plates like salt and pepper squid or laab, then move on to larger plates to share, like blue swimmer crab and shrimp fried rice, pad Thai or red curry. After dinner, try a stroll around the historic Catalina Bay precinct and take in the fresh ocean air.

3 Boundary Road, Hobsonville. Siamesedoll.co.nz

The Engine Room, Northcote Point

A classic bistro-style restaurant with impeccable service, Natalia Schamroth and Carl Koppenhagen's neighbourhood spot is a drawcard for diners all over Auckland. The Northcote Point dining institution, housed in an old post office, has been operating since 2006 and in that time has become known for its classic bistro dishes like steak frites and pork schnitzel, but also for seasonal menu changes and the finest local ingredients. Save room for dessert at The Engine Room, because there are churros, profiteroles and Natalia's handmade Valrhona truffles on offer.

115 Queen Street, Northcote Point. Engineroom.net.nz

Nanam. Photo Jason Oxenham