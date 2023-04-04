Transform Your Skin This Autumn

Looking to make an impression this year, or simply refining your beauty regime? Here’s everything you need to know to keep those wrinkles at bay.

After the last two years, it’s fair to say that many people have felt the added stress and anxiety (and may even be coming into their first year out of lockdown with a few more wrinkles). There’s no doubt that having a great skincare regime and protecting your complexion from environmental damage can help to slow the signs of ageing and achieve a younger-looking appearance. But when it comes to minimising wrinkles formed by natural facial expressions and movement, there’s only so much that moisturisers, serums, and makeup can do. The good news is there are other anti-wrinkle treatments available that can help provide a longlasting and effective option to help reduce the appearance of frown lines and crow’s feet. Dysport is one of them.

Professional-level treatment

Dysport is an injectable botulinum toxin antiwrinkle treatment. As part of the Galderma Aesthetics Collection, Dysport has been widely used in New Zealand since 1992. It is solely administered by a registered healthcare professional in clinic and works by temporarily reducing specific muscle activity — preventing targeted muscles from contracting. This results in the smoothing out and improved appearance of wrinkles. In one study, 95 per cent of people treated with Dysport were satisfied with their aesthetic appearance, 96 per cent felt like they looked refreshed, and 88 per cent felt more attractive.*

Natural results that last†

Feeling fresh and attractive is one thing, but it’s also important to retain a natural appearance that doesn’t impact facial expressions or leave you looking ‘frozen’ — something that can make people nervous about cosmetic injectable treatments. Results from the 13-month-long Dysport Real-World Evaluation And Measured (DREAM) Satisfaction Study showed that Dysport is able to a deliver subtle, natural looking effect in 97 per cent of people with just two treatments per year.†*

Lasting satisfaction

If you’re no stranger to botulinum toxin treatments, you might find yourself surprised by just how quick and long-lasting Dysport’s effects can be. For example, in the DREAM study, the antiwrinkle effects of Dysport came on rapidly, with improvements seen as early as 24 hours‡ , creating a look that lasted up to six months.^* And these weren’t just minimal lasting results; they were results that people were highly satisfied with. In fact, at the end of the study, 98 per cent of the men and women involved said they would like to receive Dysport treatment again. With the added peace of mind that comes with three decades of clinical experience§ . Dysport can help you achieve the look you want, not only for the autumn, but all year round.

Ask your Cosmetic Practitioner about anti-wrinkle treatment with Dysport today. galdermaaesthetics.com/nz

All aesthetic treatments should be carried out by a licensed healthcare professional with risks clearly explained before treatment is undertaken. Individual results may vary.

