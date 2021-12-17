Sans-Alcohol Cocktails Are Stirring Things Up

Surging in popularity and acceptance, one of the most notable trends in beverages this year has been the rise of zero per cent drinks — a category that's being explored by more and more New Zealanders, united in the desire to

change the way they drink.

With summer ahead, restrictions easing and socialising back on the calendar, what’s in our glass has added significance this party season after months of self-reflection. Some are choosing sobriety, while others are looking for booze-free alternatives to add to the mix — and there are plenty of options available as the category evolves.

The new generation of sans-booze drinks are sophisticated and savvy, catering to palates that appreciate a spectrum of flavours. Alongside the zero-percent beers that are now common, there are also top shelf alternatives such as non-alcoholic spirits. One of the best, Lyre's is the world's most awarded non-alcoholic spirits brand, and its full range of crafted alcohol-free classic spirits is now available in Aotearoa.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lyre's New Zealand ambassador Drew Down understands that New Zealanders are increasingly looking for more flexibility and control over their drinking. "The key to challenging our often alcohol-focused culture truly is to consider new ways to reduce our intake while not having to reduce social interactions. When Lyre's says that our spirits are 'impossibly crafted', what we mean means is that you'll be surprised at how beautifully our extensive range of premium non-alcoholic spirits forms the base of your favourite cocktail, whatever that may be." An homage to tradition — its offering includes the bitter aperitif Italian Orange, and the rich Dark Cane Spirit — and modernity (convenient canned premixed drinks) Lyre's natural ingredients are sourced from around the world, extracted and distilled create its zero-proof spirits. Premium inside and out, Lyre's bottles look right at home on even the most well-heeled shelf.

Melding sophisticated flavours with moderation, high-quality, crafted spirits like these appeal to a discerning audience. They’re a sensible choice for summer, a period where days are long, the antipodean sun is harsh, and carousing is frequent — all of which, when combined with alcohol, can take a toll. Compared to the effects of their highproof cousins, zero percent drinks offer stamina, extending the frivolity. They are also an inclusive option, allowing people who, for whatever reason, aren’t imbibing, to enjoy the pleasure of quaffing a delicious drink.

Above all, Lyre's range presents options — offering a completely booze-free night whilst still enjoying moreish cocktails, or mixed alongside traditional spirits for a lighter-touch beverage that helps you keep an even keel. Still having the freedom to enjoy your favourite drinks and flavours, simply by making it a Lyre's non-alcocholic.

To kick things off, try your hand at mixing up some classic drinks made with the distinctive Lyre's twist.

Almafi Spritz. Photo / Babiche Martens

60ml Lyre's Italian Spritz

60ml Lyre's Classico Grande

30ml soda water

Orange wheel

1. Add ingredients to a large wine glass and stir.

2. Add fresh cubed ice.

3. Garnish with orange.

Mojito. Photo / Babiche Martens

MOJITO

75ml Lyre's White Cane Spirit

30ml lime juice

15ml white sugar syrup (1:1)

8-10 mint leaves

Lime wheel

30ml soda water

1. Add ingredients to highball glass.

2. Fill with fresh cubed ice and stir.

3. Garnish with mint and lime.

4. Top with soda.

Salted Caramel Espresso Martini. Photo / Babiche Martens

SALTED CARAMEL ESPRESSO MARTINI

15ml Lyre's Spiced Cane Spirit

45ml Lyre's Coffee Originale

45ml premium cold drip or fresh espresso

15ml premium salted caramel syrup

3 pieces of caramel popcorn