Move Over Matcha: Moringa Hailed To Be The 'It' Superfood Of 2019

Your morning superfood smoothie is about to get a right old shakeup.

Hailed as the ‘miracle’ tree in its native India, Moringa is fast-growing, drought-resistant tree which boasts various healing properties, health benefits and uses.

It’s been a popular choice in traditional Indian medicine for the last 5000 years, but has only recently made its way into mainstream wellness culture.

Moringa is widely cultivated throughout India, south-east Asia and eastern Africa and is entirely edible from root to bark. The leaves, flowers, seeds, sap and pods are storehouses of nutrients that combat ailments and boost overall wellbeing.

Biochemical research in the United States over the past year has pegged Moringa as the superfood to look out for in 2019, after discovering the tree’s leaves and pods contain a host of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and plant proteins.

Wellness watchdogs have revered the superfood for containing more vitamin A than carrots, more calcium than milk, more iron than spinach, and more vitamin C than oranges. In addition, Moringa contains vitamins B, E and K, plus calcium, iron, magnesium and essential amino acids which boosts the body’s ability to fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, repair cells, support immunity and promote cardiovascular and brain health. It’s been used to treat a variety of health woes including diabetes, arthritis, thyroid disorders, asthma and epilepsy.

It’s little wonder then that Moringa is cropping up in health food circles in the form of capsules, powders, oils and other beauty products.

In raw form, Moringa looks similar in appearance to celery – both being green and stringy – but packs far more of a punch than its calorie-neutral cousin. But this superfood is best enjoyed in its velvet-smooth powder form, which is mild and nutty on the palate making it perfect for adding to smoothies, soups and baking.

OTHER HEALTH BENEFITS:

Power up – Moringa can be used to offer a natural, sustained energy boost, perfect for athletes or regular gym-goers.

Lactating mothers may find an increase in breast milk production by consuming Moringa as part of their daily diet. Moringa seeds are able to be pressed into edible oil called Ben oil, which is clear, sweet and odourless and shares a similar nutritional profile to olive oil. The detoxifying properties of Moringa help to improve kidney function and balancing out cholesterol levels, as well as flushing out toxins from the blood. If applied topically, Moringa can promote the fast healing of minor injuries like bruises, cuts and burns thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic qualities.

Sadly, there is one downside to Moringa. Out of all the superfoods, Moringa is rather expensive. One kilogram will set you back around NZD$100.

Incorporate Moringa into your daily diet without breaking the bank with Dilmah’s new Moringa, Chilli, Cocoa and Cardamom infusion, a red rooibos-based tea that’s equal parts sweet and spicy.

Better still, look to the healing properties of this tea to create your own anti-inflammatory detox drink to leave you armed and ready to fight off any autumn chills.

MORINGA DETOX DRINK

250ml Dilmah Moringa, Chilli, Cocoa & Cardamom infusion

20ml kale, juiced

15ml celery, juiced

1 tsp chia seeds

20g boiled oats

30ml orange juice

5ml lime juice

1 tsp honey

1 celery stick to garnish

Ice

Brew two tea bags (double strength) of Dilmah Moringa, Chilli, Cocoa & Cardamom infusion for five minutes in 250ml mug Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds Pour in to a tall glass and garnish with celery stick

