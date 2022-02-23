Meet Four Of The Refreshing Faces Fronting Glow Lab's Latest Glow Getter Campaign

It's a common myth that efficacious skincare comes with a hefty price tag, but Glow Lab is here to flip the narrative, proving that a natural brand can deliver real results, and can be found in your local supermarket aisle.

Since its inception four years ago, the locally-owned and operated beauty brand has been delivering its nature-meets-science skincare, body care and haircare to discerning shoppers.

From the outset, Glow Lab’s modus operandi was to couple naturally derived formulations with lab-tested ingredients to create a personal care range that is natural but most importantly works too.

In the time since, Glow Lab’s skinnovations have seen countless newbies added to the line up, including Age Renew and Sensitive ranges, not to mention a reimagined haircare line which boasts the brand’s best formula yet.

And who better to be the face of the products they were created for, than you? That’s precisely the motivation behind Glow Lab’s new Get Your Glow campaign, which sees eight women share the products they use (and love).

These Glow Getters come from all walks of life — each bringing their own lived experiences to influence which products suits their lifestyles.

MEET JAMIE

Somewhat of a triple threat, Jamie is a cruelty-free makeup artist, belly dancer and mother. The passionate, bubbly and creative person loves that Glow Lab aligns with her values (being cruelty-free) and ensuring that all of her skincare, haircare and makeup follows suit is a must for her. Not to mention its free from silicones, sulphates and parabens.

Jamie Loves: Glow Lab Rosehip Oil +Plus, $25, which remains one of the most awarded products in the Glow Lab skincare range. More than just a Rosehip Oil, boosted with Beracare BBA™, an active ingredient scientifically shown to increase Hyaluronic Acid levels in your skin by up to 82 per cent in just nine days! Vitamin C joins the party to even out skin tone, leaving it looking brighter and more radiant.

Glow Lab Rosehip Oil Plus+

MEET CAITLYN

Caitlyn’s fast-paced lifestyle has seen her dabble in everything from dirt biking and rock collecting to digital marketing and running two businesses. Her studies at Waikato University inspired her love of geology, and aspiring volcanologist Caitlyn has a sizeable rock collection to show for it.

Caitlyn Loves: The naturally nourishing Glow Lab Hydrating Shampoo, $15, which harnesses the hydrating powers of Genencare® OSMS BA, an ingredient scientifically shown to improve hair condition by up to 43 per centafter just one wash! FK Restore Functional Keratin® works to hydrate the scalp and protect hair from breakage or frizziness. Vitamin E, argan and jojoba oil are the Holy Trinity when it comes to restoring strength, smoothness and shine to hair.

Caitlyn. Photo / Supplied.

MEET KERRI

A busy mum-of-three, early childhood teacher and cancer survivor, Kerri learned to embrace her natural beauty while undergoing chemotherapy treatment. “Glow Lab products helped me find my confidence through chemo and rock my bald head,” she says. “[They] also helped my skin with the many chemo side-effects of dryness, sore spots and redness. I felt more confident to face the day.” Today, Kerri has learned to find calm in the chaos, and loves making memories with her beautiful family.

Kerri Loves: Glow Lab Sensitive Hydra Gel Moisturiser, $18. As one of the newest additions to the Glow Lab lineup, this lightweight gel moisturiser works to quench thirsty, dry or sensitive skin. Boosted with Truecalm™, an active ingredient scientifically shown to reduce skin inflammation by 59 per cent and SymRelief100® to further alleviate redness, irritation and signs of inflammation. They're flanked by green tea and ginger root extract for anti-inflammatory relief, alongside rosehip and jojoba oil to leave skin nourished and hydrated.

Kerri. Photo / Supplied.

MEET POOJA

Born in India, Pooja moved to New Zealand when she was 10 years old. A professional dancer, Pooja was crowned as Miss India New Zealand Worldwide in 2016, rendering her a natural in front of the camera for Glow Lab's campaign.

Pooja Loves: Glow Lab Facial Moisturiser, $15. The award-winning formula promises long-lasting hydration minus the stickiness or tackiness that many moisturisers leave behind post-application. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, allow the powerful blend of macadamia and rosehip oil to quench thirsty skin, while protecting against free radical and environmental damage that can lead to premature ageing.

Pooja. Photo / Supplied.

ARE YOU THE NEXT GLOW GETTER?

Inspired by and created for the people, Glow Lab is on the hunt for its newest influencer — you! Glow Lab's Glow Getter Community offers you the opportunity to engage with likeminded Glow-Getters, plus receive influencer kits, be the first to trial new, innovative products and have the chance to be included in Glow Lab's photo-shoots.

Head to Glowlab.co.nz/glow-getters for more information, or join the Glow Getters Facebook group, where you'll be the first in-the-know for all things Glow Lab.