Gut Instinct: Think probiotics are only for digestion?

Gutsi’s innovative new release could change your mind.

‘Going with your gut’ is a mantra many people follow, allowing instinct to guide our thoughts, decisions and feelings. But did you know they’re more interconnected than you might realise?

That seemingly magical thing that is our microbiome — the community of microorganisms in the body that contributes to our health and bodily function — also impacts our mood.

And with psychological and emotional stressors aplenty in the modern world, this special system is firmly in the spotlight for the wellness industry, with ongoing research into how probiotics can support it.

Found in many bathroom cupboards and nightstand tables, probiotics (which work to reintroduce bacteria to your digestive system) are being embraced by New Zealanders wanting to support their gut health.

Locally, Gutsi is on a mission to change the conversation around gut health, and the brand wants to normalise talking about it and become a trusted, accessible and research-led bridge between science and daily life.

One of the fastest-growing type of supplements, the probiotic category offers food for thought. And while switched-on readers are now fluent with this supplement category and how they work, ongoing research and development in this sector is exploding, which is opening up new avenues of product development that the savvy consumer focused on gut-health can tap into.

The latest, exciting generation considers the body’s psychobiome. The term describes the fascinating gut-brain axis and the bacteria that support the interaction between a person’s collective microbiome and their mental state.

Good gut health is much more than just taking a probiotic, it is a lifestyle. Passionate followers of wellness trends and health-conscious readers will undoubtedly be intrigued by the latest innovation in this arena.

Enter psychobiotics. Not just a catchy name, this new-generation probiotic aims to support mental health through the gut’s support for the nervous system and brain health by including specific strains of bacteria that are gut-brain friendly.

New Zealand brand Gutsi is leading the charge, and has released a new product based on the latest science: gut and brain, say hello to MoodBiotic™.

Formulated by a world-renowned microbiologist and 100 per cent natural, it aims to nourish the microbiota-gut-brain axis and provide support for those feelings of stress and overwhelm, support calm and clarity, and support balanced cortisol and energy. It’s an impressive mission.

To do this, its efficacious formulation includes patented psychobiotic Bifidobacterium longum 1714™, a heavily researched probiotic, helpful for supporting mood and stress. The name might be long, but the benefits are easy to understand with research demonstrating its support of theta brain wave activity (that oh-so famous “flow state” so desired by creatives and innovators) and balanced hormone levels, like cortisol, mental clarity and sleep quality. Bliss!

That’s not the only special ingredient, others include adaptogenic nutrients aimed at supporting that highly sought after sense of inner calm. Amino acid L-theanine (Camellia sinensis), a flavonoid also found in green tea, supports relaxation, focus and alpha brain wave activity — what your brain produces in a state of restful awakedness. There’s also passionflower extract (Passiflora incarnata) which boasts 10 times the active compound than its dried herb form. This unique ingredient supports restorative sleep and relaxation, and can support healthy levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, a calming neurotransmitter that can help calm feelings of tension and unease.

Just as important is what MoodBiotic™ doesn’t contain. Readers who avoid certain food groups will be delighted to know that is free from animal products, GMOs, gluten, wheat, dairy, soy, nuts and preservatives — great news for anyone with allergies and intolerances.

It’s considered formulations like this, and a research-led approach, that are the cornerstone of Gutsi’s vision. 100 per cent New Zealand-owned, Gutsi launched in June 2021, and since then has carefully grown its tightly curated product range, with MoodBiotic™ joining SporeBiotic™, the brand’s innovative flagship product.

To celebrate this exciting release, and highlight the importance of gut-brain wellbeing and why Gutsi is so committed to this pillar of health, co-founder, chief science officer and microbiologist Kiran Krishnan (the formulator of MoodBiotic™) is coming to New Zealand in May — a visit that coincides with the launch of two brand new Gutsi products. “An innovative yet simple and effective protocol to reset the gut,” reveals general manager Neha Stokes. Stay tuned, and consider Neha’s advice. “Be Gutsi and trust your gut when it comes to your body and health.”

Gutsi MoodBiotic™ is available in selected health stores and pharmacies, and on gutsi.co.nz.