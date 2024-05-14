From Curves To The Colours Of Nature, These Key Pieces Will Create A Layered, Restful and Comfy Home For Winter

Consider these warm winter tones and layered looks to update every room.

With the cooler months approaching, it’s time to bring warmth to your home with style-savvy furnishings and tactile textiles. Whether you’re interested in creating a stylish sanctuary or a welcoming space for entertaining friends and family – or both – Farmers’ new-season range, curated by experts and available nationwide, has a stunning range of design-rich ideas both in store and online.

Feels Like Home

Winter is all about adding layers of comfort to your home for rest and relaxation. The Milan sofa range will transform your living space into a stylish haven, with its gentle curves offering a great spot to kick back and watch movies or enjoy a good book. It’s available as a 2-seater and 2.5-seater, with right-hand corner configurations. Alternatively, if your living room layout calls for a left-hand configuration that can be achieved, too, on a made-to-order basis. This range also has a daybed, perfect for giving a spacious bedroom a touch of glam. The smaller version is also ideal for a compact yet considered space, such as an apartment. Create further interest with a Porto sideboard or cabinet, a luxurious throw for extra warmth, cushions in earth-toned prints and patterns and a textured rug to pull the room décor together, all available from Farmers.

The social table

Embrace winter by throwing a dinner party that’s all about dishing up flavour-filled food in stylish serveware. The Byron dining table is perfect for hosting a social gathering at your place. Crafted from solid American oak in a natural finish, the Byron collection showcases the beauty of oak, with the unique tonal variations and distinctive character that makes each piece truly one-of-a-kind. Farmers can further enhance your dining experience at home with its comprehensive and creative range of stunning pieces made for entertaining. Prep your table for special occasions with a wine decanter and stemless glasses, add a pair of twisted pillar candles and bring the beauty of nature inside by filling a vase with foliage in autumnal tones. Finally, add one more layer of harmony to the night with the beautiful fragrance of a diffuser, also from Farmers.

Creating a cocoon

Off-set the grey days of winter by adding warm tones to your living space. The toffee-coloured leather of the Rio sofa strikes the perfect balance between comfort and timeless style. Crafted from an Aniline leather hide and available in 3-seater, 2-seater and armchair versions, Rio’s beautiful, high quality leather hide gets better with age and wear, developing a gorgeous natural patina over time. This, combined with the mixture of fibre and feather-filled cushions, means this sofa can help you transform your living space into a haven of style and comfort. Add a contemporary touch with some textured linen blend cushions, a jute rug and the Kuta coffee table, a glass-topped circular centrepiece with striking timber detailing, all from Farmers.

Stylish sanctuary

Nowhere are the restful colours of nature more appropriate than in the bedroom. Farmers has a beautiful collection of bedlinens, cushions in fashion colours and textured throws in natural tones, allowing you to transform your bedroom into a serene sanctuary. Team olive green and natural linen tones with the colours of autumn – warm rusts and terracotta – or opt for cool coastal hues that have a beachy feel. Make it your own by mixing block colour with patterns, stripes and checks. A beautiful option is the Haven duvet set. Add another layer of warmth with the addition of a luxurious throw. Whatever combination you choose, whether it’s earthy tones or coastal hues, the colours of nature always blend harmoniously. To complete the look, add a Zaria bedside table in the warmth of wood and the glow of a lamp, also from Farmers.

Making it Your Own

The sleek modern lines of the Newport sofa offer the ultimate in adaptability. This modular sofa works in nearly any size living room, as each piece is sold separately. This allows you to create the configuration that best suits your space and lifestyle. Once you’ve adapted the Newport’s sleek silhouette to suit your home, just add a combination of scatter cushions in a mix of on-trend tones – latte, caramel and toffee – for a casual, easy breezy look. Farmers has an abundant selection of accessories to give your home a seasonal update, including some fabulous organic-shaped vases and ceramic pieces that will bring contemporary curves to your décor. Farmers’ sofas in core colour ranges are available within two weeks (depending on your location). Due to popularity, some sofas may be on back order. Otherwise, if you’re after a bespoke colour, you can select from a swatch and have it manufactured especially for you. Your custom-made sofa will be delivered within 12 weeks.