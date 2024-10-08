Enter to win a Palliser Estate Symphonic Feast experience worth up to $1200

Enter to win an experience for two worth $1200 to ‘Palliser Symphonic Feast – Joie de Vivre’ at Palliser Estate on October 19. Held in the Martinborough estate’s barrel hall, the spectacular evening showcases an exclusive performance by an ensemble from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, along with a beautifully crafted four-course dinner prepared by chef Nick Arnold from Trestle & Mortar, matched with sumptuous Palliser Estate wines. Palliser Estate is a sustainable wine producer, specialising in Pinot noir and Chardonnay, still and sparkling, with organic and soon-to-be organic wines. The prize also includes one night’s accommodation at The Little White Bach. Evening dress required and entrants must be aged over 18. Please note transport, flights and transfers are not included. Enter below for a chance to win.