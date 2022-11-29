The holiday season calls for a fresh approach, and this innovative air purifier can improve not only your home, but your wellbeing too.

There’s nothing quite like the advent of summer, a time of year abundant with optimism, positivity and energy. As the weather heats up and sunny days become the norm, we’re inclined to throw open doors and windows to let the outdoors in, enjoying the climate at leisure.

For inhabitants of Tamaki Makaurau, that means tropical weather, while down south there’s that famously dry heat and scorching days. And while there is a lot to love, the season isn’t without its own discomforts and problems, so it’s good to prepare your home accordingly to make the space as cool and comfortable as possible — with air quality firmly in focus we’ve come to understand the role it plays in our wellbeing.

Though spring is often associated with seasonal allergies, many New Zealanders experience these year-round (The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ estimates that there are 700,000 people living with respiratory disease in New Zealand) even during summer – especially as the season often lends itself to more outdoors time, open windows, and exposure to environmental irritants. Not to mention heat also cause a rise in pollution. And while staying inside might seem like the answer, indoor air quality can be up to five times worse than the air outside – with particles like pollen, bacteria, mould spores, carcinogenic pollutants and other nasties making their way into the home.

Luckily, there is a handy home appliance that can address many of these concerns, all in one fell swoop of innovative technology, with a sleek design that’s just asking to be put on show for all those visitors. Home is somewhere we find ourselves a lot in summer, with holidays leading to time off work, houseguests needing entertaining, relaxation to enjoy, and festivities to host.

Dyson Air Purifiers automatically sense pollutants, capturing and trapping them, leading to cleaner air in the room, and the range is designed to appeal to those with an eye for aesthetics and uncompromising standards for their home.

Perfect for summer is the Dyson Pure+Cool™, which senses and captures pollutants, all while cooling you down with its fan function, and directing clear air easily (and quietly) into your space.

It does this by harnessing Dyson’s Air Multiplier™ technology, which draws in distant pollutants from around the room, paired with whole machine HEPA H13 filtration¹ to trap bacteria, allergens and smoke without leaking particles back into the air — HEPA means high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter — it removes 99.95 per cent of particles (as small as 0.1 microns²) and it goes beyond the industry standard test (the 28.5m² CADR chamber ) and instead utilises the 81m³ Dyson’s POLAR test chamber to ensure their purification efficiency is reflective of real living environments.

The Dyson Pure+Cool™ communicates the levels of pollutants in your home for proof of cleaner air, with sensors diagnosing them at a molecular level, displaying live air quality results on screen, as well as on the new MyDyson App³. The app also allows you to pre-set a timer and turn on night mode designed to help you sleep easy — very handy.

It’s fascinating stuff. Did you know the average adult breathes in over 10,000 litres of air every day? And with each breath can inhale between five and 50 million pollutant particles directly into the lungs. Air quality has become an increasing priority for people in recent years, making Dyson’s air purifying range a household must-have.

It’s one of the many ways you can give your home a summer-savvy interior. Switching out your decor and textiles can ease feelings of stuffiness and heat. Oceanic hues have a soothing effect, calling to mind the sky and sea, while warm-weather textiles like linen and smooth cottons feel cooler to the touch, and channel balmy climes, creating a light and soothing feeling in the home. Likewise, streamlining the number of table clothes and cushions, and letting cold smooth surfaces do their thing can make your space feel cooler and more relaxing.

Where textiles do come in handy is controlling the heat, closing your curtains during the hottest part of the day (or when you leave for work) can stop a room from getting too hot, and combined with the cooling technology of the Dyson Pure+Cool™, you’ll return to a blissful home. What could make summer better?

