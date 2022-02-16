8 Reasons To Wear Sunscreen All Year Round

The ultimate summer accessory is sunscreen

Keen to rock that billowing long-sleeved blouse, Palazzo pants, wide-brimmed hat and a pair of shades? Staying protected from the summer sun is as good an excuse as any to wear your most stylish pieces outdoors. But while plenty of us are careful to complement our sun-safe ensembles with sunscreen applied at the beginning of the day, just as important is regular reapplication — recommended every two hours, say La Roche-Posay, the makers of Anthelios sunscreen.

UVA is present all year round

This is due to the prevalence of UVA. Whereas most of us think of sunburn-causing UVB rays as the most dangerous, they only account for five per cent of the UV that reaches us. The other 95 per cent is UVA, causing skin damage and premature ageing, which are present all year round — ample reason to wear sunscreen along with those protective threads. Keep a bottle in your handbag with other essentials and accessories.

There's an Anthelios option for every season

Anthelios sunscreen products are SPF50+, providing broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, and catering to a wide range of skin needs, from sensitive to oily, and dry skin. There’s even a sunscreen for wet skin, and an “invisible” body spray.

Photo / Supplied.

Sunscreen is the most important part of your skincare regimen

We all know sun exposure is the leading cause of skin ageing, and most of us are familiar with the advice to apply our sunscreen daily.

Start with your usual skincare routine, and follow with sunscreen. Makeup is best kept light, dewy and cream-based, and you’re best to avoid using powders to ensure an even texture when you reapply your sunscreen again in the day. Anthelios sunscreen products are ultra-lightweight in texture and non-comedogenic, making them the ideal choice to wear under makeup, and the range caters a wide range of skin needs, from sensitive to acne-prone and dry skin. Anthelios also comes in a tinted format, meaning you can do away with your foundation or tinted moisturiser, simplifying your routine. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

You can reapply throughout the day — even over makeup

Keep a small beauty sponge in your bag, or use clean fingers to gently press sunscreen onto skin right over the top of your makeup, rather than rubbing in circular motions when reapplying. Keep a cream blush or concealer in your bag too for top-ups. Regular reapplication — recommended every two hours, and particularly after sweating, swimming or towel drying — is essential when it comes to best protecting our skin, say La Roche-Posay, the makers of Anthelios sunscreen.

Avoid the hottest part of the day

Hitting the beach? Stay sun-safe by venturing out in the morning or later in the afternoon. By keeping out of the sun during the hottest part of the day we can avoid prolonged high-risk sun exposure, say La Roche-Posay, the makers of Anthelios sunscreen.

Make sunscreen part of your lifestyle — no matter the location or weather

This is the time in the day when the UV index is higher, but it doesn’t mean we’re off the hook the rest of the day — even if we’re indoors. UVA rays (more prevalent than sunburn-causing UVB) can penetrate clouds and glass and reach the skin — ample reason to wear sunscreen daily, all year long. It’s also important to reapply sunscreen throughout the day, recommended every two hours (and particularly after sweating, swimming or towel drying).

Don't forget to layer up

Combined with wearing protective clothing (long sleeves, pants, hats, sunglasses), and seeking out shade, you’ll be well equipped to enjoy that picnic on the sand as safely as possible.