The 13 Best New Auckland Openings Of 2025 So Far, From Restaurants To Cafes and Wine Bars

These are the new Auckland restaurants, bars and cafes to have on your radar.

Despite ongoing pressures on the hospitality industry in 2025, new cafes, bars and restaurants continue to open, proving just how resilient and creative this sector remains. At Viva, we’re passionate about celebrating hospitality in all its forms, not just exciting new ventures, but long-time favourites too. Each week, we review a new opening or check in on a familiar name (find them all here), with the goal of spotlighting the people, ideas and flavours shaping dining in Aotearoa. This list brings together some of the most compelling new arrivals of 2025. They’re places worth booking, lining up for, and coming back to again and again.

Takapuna Surf Club

Takapuna Surf Club has fast become one of the North Shore’s most talked-about 2025 openings. From the team behind Queens Rooftop (which rightly made the best new openings of 2024 list after it opened high atop 1 Queen St in “the best location in Australasia”), Takapuna Surf Club takes inspiration from Australia’s iconic surf clubs and is a new jewel in the Shore’s crown. Perched above Takapuna Beach with views of the Hauraki Gulf, the big rooftop space fits 400 across its various zones. With the laidback vibe of an Aussie beach club, the idea is that everyone is welcome - from people in their togs post swim, to big groups of friends looking for a nice dinner, and yes, their children too. With its slick, coastal-inspired fit-out (masterfully designed by CTRL Space), arcade games, automated dart lanes and a big curved bar, Takapuna Surf Club is designed for good times. Executive chef Maia Atvars leads the kitchen, delivering elevated ‘club food’ classics like fish burgers, prawn cocktails, and crispy lamb ribs, plus pizzas cooked in a huge Italian woodfired oven. The drinks are pitch perfect, from Asahi jugs, to spicy peach margaritas and a well-curated wine list. With a soft-serve machine, DJs on weekends, and a kids’ menu, it’s a playful, crowd-pleasing spot that captures the fun of a classic surf club, Auckland-style.

111 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna, Takapunasurfclub.co.nz

Ground Wine Bar, O'Connell Street. Photo / Babiche Martens

Ground Wine Bar

Down the stairs beneath Cahn’s Wines & Spirits on O’Connell St, Ground is a cosy new wine bar that’s quietly become one of Auckland’s best spots for a glass. It’s the latest venture from wine merchant Martin Cahnbley and sommelier Aleksandr Shcepetkin, offering a warm, unpretentious space for serious wine lovers. The vibe is intimate and “speakeasy”-like, with polished concrete floors, deep blue walls and shelves of rare bottles. The focus is firmly on wine - from icons like Penfolds Grange and Louis Roederer to interesting drops from Austria, Greece and Syria - with extensive by-the-glass options, including half pours. Spirits and amaro also make an appearance, alongside simple snacks like mezze, cheese plates and pâté. It’s a home for discovery, with Aleks and Martin happy to guide you through their ever-changing list, in fact, it could be hard to stop Aleks talking once he gets started. For wine drinkers seeking something new, Ground is a must-visit.

10 O’Connell St, Auckland Central, Groundwine.co.nz

Normanby Fine Wines & Spirits. Photo / Lucko Prawito Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Normanby Fine Wines & Spirits

Opened in May, Normanby Fine Wines & Spirits is Mt Eden’s new hybrid wine bar, deli and bottle shop from industry veteran Liz Wheadon. Located opposite homeware hub Bloc and just down the road from Sabato, Normanby is part cafe, part wine bar, part retail store - and well worth a visit. The space is beautiful, with reclaimed timber ceilings, tiled counters and handsome, built-in cabinetry housing 1300+ wines, spirits and sakes, from everyday favourites to rare, exclusive bottles, with a special focus on Champagne, Burgundy and sake. Out the back is a temperature-controlled private room designed for tastings and events. By day, you can enjoy a coffee and croissant from Beabeas, or a salad from Catroux, and by night, linger over wines by the glass or pick any bottle from the shelves to enjoy in-house (with corkage). There’s also batch-made cocktails and a menu of simple snacks, like Gildas, truffle chips and Basque cheesecake. Expect expert, friendly service from Liz’s hand-picked team - and plenty of reasons to stay for a glass, or three.

31a Normanby Rd, Mt Eden, Normanbyfinewines.co.nz

Japanese restaurant Sumi in City Works Depot. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sumi

Bringing new energy to City Works Depot, Sumi is a Japanese grill and sushi bar from chef Jason Lee (of Wakuwaku and Katsu Katsu fame). The space formerly occupied by Dry & Tea is now a buzzy restaurant dominated by an open charcoal grill, with sushi chefs working at one end and a lively bar at the other. Outside, red plastic Sapporo crates double as seats, adding to the playful, Tokyo-after-dark vibe. Viva’s restaurant reviewer Jesse Mulligan declared Sumi “Auckland’s hottest new ticket, when it opened in April, saying, “queue to get in, if you have to”. What are you queuing for? A menu of beautifully presented sashimi and sushi, alongside smoky grilled skewers and larger plates. Standouts include mullet sashimi, alfonsino nigiri, grilled lamb chops with red miso, and an excellent selection of vegetables, simply charred and served with bagna cauda. There are playful surprises too - like sea snail pickles, tender beef tendon soup and grilled scallops with soy. It’s bold and inventive cooking, at affordable prices.

90 Wellesley St West, Auckland Central, Sumi.nz

Steak frites at Bistro Saine.

Bistro Saine

The opening of Auckland city’s new French-inspired bistro, Bistro Saine, on the ground floor of Hotel Indigo in St Patrick’s Square, was perfectly timed with French cooking’s global resurgence. And while it might feel a little tired to say a Tāmaki Makaurau restaurant channels the energy of a Parisian bistro - especially in a city that already punches well above its weight for hospitality, charm and style - Bistro Saine truly transports you, with its soaring arched windows, dark timber finishes, marble-topped bars and soft, dimmable lighting. It could be any time of the day in this dimly lit restaurant, and that’s all part of the fun. The food skews French, too, with bistro classics cooked with a contemporary edge, led by executive chef Yutak Son. For winter, that means a butterbean cassoulet with celeriac, wild mushroom and kale pistou; steak frites with Bernaise sauce, and because this is a hotel restaurant, a classic cheeseburger. The wine list is divided into new, old and ancient worlds, offering some great drops to enjoy while you sample Bistro Saine’s snack menu of pomme dauphinois or pork croquettes with wakame ketchup. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

51 Albert St, Auckland Central, Bistrosaine.co.nz

Bowler cafe has opened a second venue in Wynyard Quarter.

Bowler

Bowler technically opened in October last year, taking over the food and drinks kiosk at Les Mills Gym on Victoria St and quickly becoming a hit with the Viva office. Its winning formula? Fresh, flavour-packed salads that actually taste good. Because what’s better than winning the working week with a healthy lunch that fills you up? The concept proved so successful that the team transformed their Wynyard Quarter cafe, Williams Eatery, into a second Bowler outpost in January this year. While it was a sad farewell for Williams fans, change can be good - and so are Bowler’s salads, built around quality proteins like grass-fed brisket, Bostock chicken, Glory Bay salmon or organic tofu. The flavour doesn’t stop there though, with harissa, pickles, shallots, crispy dukkah, green tahini and sumac vinaigrette, served on brown rice, mesclun or both. Eating a Bowler salad undoubtedly means you’ve earned one of their tahini chocolate cookies - it’s called lunch maths. Speaking of which, Bowler is offering specials on its breakfast menu over winter (like $4 coffees!).

Bowler Wynyard Quarter, g03/85 Daldy St, Auckland Central, Bowlerbowler.com

Jacuzzi, Ponsonby. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jacuzzi

One of the most highly anticipated openings of the year, there was intense media coverage about the closure of longstanding restaurant SPQR, its eventual new owners, sisters Bronwyn and Jessica Payne, and their plans for the famous location on Ponsonby Rd. When the hoardings came down in February, Jacuzzi’s sparkling new fitout was revealed, and it did not disappoint. SPQR’s ivy-covered terrace and beloved copper bar have been retained, while a new outdoor courtyard provides seating for 170 people. The refreshed interiors feature rich burgundy and deep teal velvets, custom lighting, and vintage accents, plus you can’t miss the imposing “Derek the Diver” water sculpture by Timothy Oulton. As for the menu, it’s as playful as the decor, with luxe snacks like wagyu katsu sandos, scampi crumpets and puff bread with seaweed butter, alongside a seafood-focused cold bar of ceviche, crudo, oysters and caviar. Larger plates range from the house burger to crab linguine and grilled chicken with Yorkshire pudding, rounded out by creative sides and salads. Every precinct street needs a party restaurant, and Jacuzzi is Ponsonby’s.

150 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Jacuzziponsonby.co.nz

Juno Cafe at The Greenhouse, Grey Lynn.

Juno

This cafe might keep a modest presence on Instagram, but it doesn’t need to advertise - locals already know its offering is near perfection. Juno, located on the ground floor of The Greenhouse building on Williamson Ave, is a handsome and well-considered space that wraps around a central kitchen and counter on three sides, creating an intimate but energetic flow. Chef-owner John Yip and partner-host Jamie Yeon (formerly of Omni) bake loaves of their excellent signature seeded bread, served toasted and topped simply and beautifully - with a poached egg, hollandaise and anchovy, or curried egg with seasonal vegetables and goat’s cheese. There are also breakfast classics like granola, pastries and very good coffee. But perhaps the standout is what might be Auckland’s best: the Vienna, an orange-infused iced long black crowned with thick, lightly sweetened cream.

20 Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn, Junoeatery.co.nz

Catroux has reopened in a brand-new space.

Catroux

Catroux has reopened in a brand-new space just around the corner from its original site in Westmere, staying true to its roots while embracing a fresh chapter. The longstanding cafe and catering business, led by Adele Jenner, had outgrown its former home, and when the fruit and vege shop nearby became available, a few neighbourly chats quickly sealed the deal. The new space, which opened quietly to locals in July, has been thoughtfully designed with help from friends and collaborators, including Mitchell Addison architecture and design, The Building Co, interior designer Hannah Warren and artist Grace Bader, who’s responsible for the soothing artwork. It now seats more guests, with cosy spots for coffee dates alongside larger tables for group catch-ups. At the centre of it all is a marble-fronted cabinet filled with salads, sandwiches and sweets, and a big central table for enjoying them on. While the look is refreshed, Catroux’s essence remains the same - nourishing, vibrant food with room for indulgence. The menu still features beloved classics like the fitness bowl, alongside new additions such as an acai bowl and courgette fritters. Westmere, they say, is still very much home.

180 Garnet Rd, Westmere, Catroux.co.nz

Truth/Dare Bar in Snickel Lane, Auckland.

Truth Or Dare Bar

Truth or Dare is a bold, playful new bar from Theo Tjandra, whose stellar hospitality background spans Miann, Parasol & Swing and Panacea. Born in Indonesia and raised in Auckland’s bar scene, Theo teamed up with Yovin Sius, his business partner and head chef, to bring Truth/Dare to life in downtown’s Snickel Lane, in the space once occupied by La Fuente. Supported by a tight-knit team of emerging talent, this is the first step toward their vision of a hospitality group that champions sustainability, thoughtful design and refined creativity. Designed with Space Bar, the fit-out uses eco-conscious and repurposed materials, creating an atmospheric space built around an open bar. There are no default classics on the menu here. Instead, cocktails are categorised by playful themes, including pairings with canapés, signature drinks from Theo’s travels (try the Forrero Rocher, which combines The Macallan whisky with vermouth, hazelnut and milo malt chocolate), and creative twists using ingredients like kiwano (a bright orange, spiky tropical fruit that tastes like passionfruit with lime). The wine list favours sustainable producers, and the beers are 100% New Zealand brewed. The food menu channels nostalgic flavours into inventive, fun dishes like Rice Pop Chicken with makrut lime salt and sambal mayo, and sticky, spiced soy caramel lamb skewers with pickled onion, hummus and mint. Truth/Dare is a fresh, ‘daring’ bar experience unlike anything else in Auckland, with ambitions to put the city on the global cocktail map. As Theo says, “We want to inspire others to be bold and different.”

Snickel Lane 9/23 Customs St East, Auckland Central, Truthordare.com

Pici Wine Bar, St Kevin's Arcade.

Pici Wine Bar

St Kevins Arcade spot Tappo reemerged as Pici Wine Bar in May this year and with the new name and new fitout, came renewed focus. What began as an experimental offshoot of neighbouring pasta spot Pici, originally serving as its prep kitchen, slowly evolved into a natural wine bar, with a selection of bottles available to take home. After a year of tweaking the space and building a community of wine lovers, the team decided to fully embrace the bar’s potential, rebranding it under the Pici umbrella to strengthen its wine identity. The revamped fit-out was a DIY project, transforming the high-ceilinged space with dark walls, recycled timber, and intimate nooks, designed to echo Pici’s welcoming vibe but with a moodier, bar-focused atmosphere. The drinks list champions natural wines from New Zealand and Italy, and with more bar space available now offers cocktails and aperitifs too, with pet-nats, chilled reds and orange wines taking centre stage. Food is snacky and simple, with small plates of anchovies and bread, antipasti and spiced nuts. Expect special menus during regular winemaker events, designed to bring producers and drinkers together. And yes, the excellent retail component remains the same.

23/183 Karangahape Rd, Auckland Central, Picipasta.co.nz/piciwinebar

Blue restaurant in Ponsonby. Photo / Babiche Martens

Blue

Blue is a cafe by day and a wine bar by night, the latest venture from the team behind the much-loved but now-closed Roses on Karangahape Rd, known for its guest chef nights and generous hospitality. Co-owned by Joe Dale-Dickson, Katie Riley and Ophelia and Karl Bayly, Blue has transformed the corner spot at the top of Ponsonby’s Franklin Rd (next to World) into a welcoming, thoughtfully casual space, highlighting the building’s warm brick walls and wooden floors. Tapping into the modern appetite for flexibility and flavour, the daytime menu includes “The Blue Plate” - a snacky continental-style offering of beetroot-pickled egg, Maasdam cheese, olives, pickles, marmalade, dates, fruit, whipped butter and sourdough - while the evening shifts to dishes like a persimmon salad with stracciatella, spicy jalapeños and crispy pancetta. The drinks list is refreshingly loose, with wine by the glass changing on high rotation (check the chalkboard), a short but smart selection of cocktails and amaro, and an easygoing, seasonal energy that feels very of the moment.

Courtyard, Unit 1/1A Franklin Rd, Ponsonby, Blueonfranklin.co.nz

Beef brisket sandwich from Fitzroy Deli, on Shortland St, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Fitzroy Deli

Fitzroy Deli is a sandwich and coffee spot in Auckland’s central city on Shortland St from Scott Kennedy and Tamsyn Capper, the duo behind Dulcie in Devonport. Inspired by Melbourne’s European-style delis, Fitzroy is all about fresh, unpretentious sandwiches served on schiacciata bread, which is crisp, airy, and perfect for showcasing fillings like brisket, schnitzel or mortadella. There’s a vegetarian option too: a porcini and eggplant “meatball” sandwich layered with provolone and salsa verde. The 45sq m space, designed with Mille, feels minimal yet warm, which Scott says is ideal for both a quick coffee or a business meeting over matcha and a meatball sarnie. Quality ingredients are key, with meats sliced to order and cheeseboard-worthy cheeses like provolone and stracciatella. Coffee is by Atomic, and iced coffees are already a hit, like the Mont Blanc cold brew topped with vanilla cream. Open weekdays, Fitzroy Deli is a polished, inviting addition to Auckland’s casual inner city lunch scene.

19 Shortland Street, Auckland Central, Fitzroydeli.co.nz

