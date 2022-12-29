Whether you need to take a plate to a New Year’s party or want something simple for when guests arrive, these snacks are perfect finger-food fare.

Salmon, chorizo and halloumi skewers

These salmon skewers will provide the wow factor to any drinks party with a little spice from the chorizo and a creamy aioli dip to top them off.

Makes 16

200g halloumi

2 chorizo sausages

200g skinned salmon fillet, bones removed

16 basil leaves

1 Tbsp oil

Sprinkle of salt and freshly ground pepper Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

½ cup aioli

1. Cut the halloumi, chorizo and salmon into 16 even-sized pieces. Place a piece of each on to small kebab sticks, with a basil leaf in between.

2. When ready to cook, heat a pan to a medium heat with a little oil. Fry the sticks on all four sides for 2-3 minutes until cooked through and golden.

3. Season with a little salt and pepper. Serve hot with aioli to dip.

Recipe by Angela Casley

Photo / Tamara West

Raw summer vegetables with white bean and lemon dip

Keep it light, yet super tasty, with this fresh summery veg dipper.

Serves 2-4

1 x 400g-can white beans Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ lemon, grated zest and juice

1 Tbsp fresh thyme, + 1 tsp

Lemon wedges, to serve

Extra virgin olive oil, to serve

Mixed summer vegetables, such as snowpeas, beans, baby carrots, cucumber, radishes, celery

1. Drain white beans over a bowl to catch cooking liquid. Add beans to the small bowl of a food processor along with 1 Tbsp of the drained liquid.

2. Gently heat oil and garlic in a small pan until garlic fizzes gently. Remove from heat as soon as any garlic begins to colour. Add to processor along with the tablespoon of thyme leaves, lemon zest and juice. Pulse to process to a rough consistency. Taste, and stir in salt if required.

3. Spread dip on a plate or in a shallow bowl to serve. Pour a little more extra virgin olive oil over the dip and scatter with remaining thyme.

4. Place all vegetables in a wide mixing bowl and pour in a dash of extra virgin olive oil, then squeeze in juice from lemon wedge and season lightly with sea salt and pepper. Toss gently to coat vegetables.

5. Place dip in the centre of a platter. Arrange vegetables all around and serve immediately.

Recipe by Laurie Black

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bruschetta with roasted pepper and chilli

Try this bruschetta, rubbed with garlic and drizzled with olive oil before being toasted or grilled until golden. Ideally, eat these straight away while they are still deliciously crunchy. The beautiful roasted red pepper and chilli salsa is a perfect topping for a rustic snack or starter, and a bit of goat's feta over the top to finish wouldn't go amiss.

Makes 12

3 red peppers

2 large red chillies

2 Tbsp capers

2 anchovies, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup chopped black olives

2 Tbsp olive oil

½ lemon, juice only, plus ½ lemon to squeeze over

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Freshly ground pepper

12 grilled ciabatta bruschetta

1. Preheat an oven to 220C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Place the peppers on to the baking tray and into the oven for 20 minutes, turning once. The skin will have blistered. Place then into a plastic bag to cool.

3. Using tongs, hold the chillies over a gas flame to blacken, turning as they char. Then add to the bag of peppers. When both are cold, peel and discard the seeds.

4. Slice the peppers and chillies into thin slices and place into a bowl. Add the capers, anchovies, garlic, olives, oil, lemon and parsley. Season with black pepper. Stir well and leave for at least 1 hour for the flavours to develop.

5. Serve the roasted peppers on the grilled bruschetta with a squeeze of lemon.

Recipe by Angela Casley