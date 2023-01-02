One thing you can do: Make perfectly good food go the distance. We have tips.

Seasonality is the key to healthy eating, but fresh produce doesn’t last forever. The average New Zealander throws out more than $1500 worth of groceries every year, much of it fruit and vege that was past its best when sold, then stored incorrectly and not eaten fast enough at home.

So our mission is two-fold: to eat with the seasons, prioritising sustainability, freshness and locally grown produce; and to reduce food waste, by learning what to look for when buying fresh produce, and what to do with it when you get home.

In this new series we’ll be covering the basics everyone should know about how to select and store their fruit and vege, and then the easiest, most delicious ways to prepare and eat them. This week: cherries.

When are cherries in season?

Although the majority of New Zealand cherries are grown in central Otago, the earliest can appear on the shelves around mid-November — that’s when the Hawke’s Bay’s weather advantage allows its season to kick off. This year, however, the weather hasn’t been so good, so don’t be surprised if there are fewer around (and yes, that will impact the prices).

What to look for when buying cherries

George Mortimer, who runs the popular Kirsten’s Corner in Hawke’s Bay, says the first thing to check is the stem. “Cherries should have a fresh green stem, which tells you that it’s been harvested recently and handled correctly. If the stem is brown, it means the cherry is old or it hasn’t been stored correctly.”

Next, inspect the colour — you’re looking for a nice dark red, ideally. And finally, the flavour — while you shouldn’t go around squeezing cherries, many roadside stalls will offer you a taste before you buy.

"They should have crunch, as well as sweetness and acidity," says George. So leave the squishy ones alone.

Photo / Getty Images

How to store and care for cherries

As soon as cherries are picked, it’s critical that they go into cool storage — around 2-3 degrees to maintain their freshness. Stored correctly, they’ll last a couple of weeks, so don’t buy cherries that have been sitting about in the sun, and as soon as you get them home, whack them in the fridge.

If you want to try your hand at growing them

It’s absolutely doable, but you’ll need a bird cage (because it’s not just humans that love cherries), and the right climate — cold nights and warm days (which means that Auckland isn’t the best spot). Trees should start producing fruit at about two years old and, if you prune them well, you could produce 3kg-5kg a year.

The simplest, most delicious way to use them?

If you’re not eating them straight, George suggests adding booze and cream. “I personally love the morellos, which are sour cherries, in a Christmas alcoholic dessert — that for me is the bee’s knees.” Simply soak your cherries in a boozy syrup — George recommends brandy — and add this to a pavlova-type dessert. See below for our recommendations.

Our favourite cherry recipes

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Simple to make, these joyful little apple and black cherry muffins require only one mixing bowl and five minutes or so up your sleeve. Plus, they’re considered healthy as far as muffins go, using honey to sweeten and spelt as a light and nutty flour. Chocolate chips could make a fantastic, gooey addition.

Photo / Supplied

These French cherries — cerises au vinaigre — work brilliantly with lamb, yoghurt and goat’s cheese. It’s better if you prepare these cherries a little in advance — a week, if possible — though I’ve often just made them the day before I want to serve them. Packed in a sterilised jar with a vinegar-proof lid, they will keep for a few years.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can’t beat a pavlova on Christmas Day, and this rolled chestnut and cherry version is not only visually gorgeous but so light it will melt in your mouth. Remember don’t discard the egg yolks, they will be useful for making aioli, or maybe hollandaise for Boxing Day brunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This beautiful cake is made with the freshest of summer’s cherries. Both ground and slivered almonds bring a richness that will go down a treat with a crowd.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A little cocoa in the pastry adds a touch of decadence. The almond essence is optional, but a blob of whipped cream or Greek yoghurt to serve is a must. I also make this tart with plums or, when in season, quartered figs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This roulade is perfect for chocolate lovers. It’s flourless, light, creamy and rich. It’s always a hit with the berries and the sweet surprise of the pomegranate syrup. It’s the perfect Christmas treat to be shared.

Photo / Babiche Martens

When you have an abundance of fruit in the bowl, mix it into an elegant salad along with a creamy goat’s cheese or a punchy blue cheese. This salad takes just minutes to make, yet is colourful and tasty and perfect for a warm summer evening.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serving the broken pieces of this slab is a lovely way to help decorate the Christmas table. Otherwise, package roughly broken pieces of this chocolate slab in clear cellophane — it looks heavenly. If you don’t want to break it up, try making the chocolate in small block sizes and then design your own packaging.