What Dunedin iD Guests Wore To A Fashion Show

Dunedin iD fans turned out in full force to celebrate the fashion event’s 23rd year in glamorous style.
Held at the heritage venue of the Dunedin Railway Station, over two nights, the runway shows were a colourful celebration featuring in-season collections from some of New Zealand’s top designers along with the colourful and innovative entries from the 2023 iD International Emerging Designer Awards.
Viva is proud to be the media sponsor and captured many of the guests as they arrived for the event.