Our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column offers a handy guide for navigating the fashion market. This week, it’s taking us from New York City to Dunedin, with stops along the way for glittery mini skirts, fashion fundraising and archive sales.

New in

Dazzling new fashion by Zambesi

New collections are filtering in at local fashion brands, and this week our attention was seized by some of Zambesi’s latest offering. Of course, there is a lot of practical autumn fare (think tan wool, denim and knitwear) but what really caught our eye were some of the more audacious pieces. There’s zingy textured knitwear in a searing shade of chartreuse, as well as a hypnotic glittery fabric that takes us back to the early 2000s — which comes in a top, pencil skirt, trousers, coat and (most fun of all) a mini. Available in black and grey, and fun indeed! Pieces from the range are in store and online now. Zambesi Ponsonby, 169 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland; Zambesi Britomart, 56 Tyler St, Auckland Central, Auckland.

Collective Canvas and Buddy. Photo / Supplied

Collective Canvas and Buddy are back!

These local labels teamed up earlier in the year, something Viva covered at the time, and it proved so successful that their snazzy collaborative sneaker sold out swiftly. For those who missed out, we have good news: there’s just been a limited-edition re-release of the design (pictured above) which features tomato-red laces, natural latex rubber soles and 100 per cent hemp upper, with the lining a combination of hemp and organic cotton — a nice fusion of the two brand’s design signatures, and a cheerful option for autumn pavement-pounding. Available now, $159, from Collectivecanvas.com and Buddybuddy.world.

Camilla and Marc are raising awareness — and funds — again this year

Combating ovarian cancer is a personal crusade for siblings Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, who lost their mother to the disease when they were children, and each year they do a push to shed light on the issue and donate to research around early detection testing (there’s currently none). For 2023 they’ve released a capsule, a T-shirt and sweatshirt — seen here on Viva contributor Chloe Hill — with 100 per cent of the money raised donated to associate professor Caroline Ford and the UNSW Ovarian Cancer Research Centre team. You can also donate directly to their research here. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

New designs (and a special anniversary) at Jojo Ross

Happy birthday to fashion brand Jojo Ross, which celebrated the first birthday of its Onehunga studio-store yesterday; no small feat for a small, independent business during a pandemic. For those unfamiliar with the label, designer Jojo creates restrained but striking garments in limited runs, all made in New Zealand — either in-house or with a selection of local makers — plus some constant “pillar” pieces. The first drop for 2023 is available now, and there are some great prints to add some interest to your autumn wardrobe. 260 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga, Auckland.

Saben autumn/winter 2023. Photo / Supplied

Get a taste of the Big Apple

We’re not the only ones finding inspiration in New York right now — a city we explored alongside NYC-based New Zealanders Georgia Pratt Holiber, Emma Anderson, Natalie Cantell and James Lowe — with local brand Saben using it as a wellspring of ideas for its new collection. A range inspired by designer Roanne Jacobson’s time living in Manhattan, it’s called The Five Boroughs and includes five new designs, fresh updates of the brand’s best-sellers, and hues inspired by the distinctive palette of this famous city. A standout includes the evocatively titled colourway Brownstown, which can be seen on our favourite piece in the range: the sturdy, sophisticated Parker briefcase ($599). City living often means lugging a lot of stuff while still looking vaguely professional (a reality of living in Auckland too) so we think this is just the ticket. It fits a 17-inch laptop, has multiple internal pockets, and a commuter-friendly adjustable strap. The collection is available now, in-store and online at Saben.co.nz. Saben Ponsonby, 133 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland; Saben Newmarket, 3/1 Teed St, Newmarket, Auckland.

Comme on down to Dunedin (and visit Plume)

If you, like Viva editor Amanda Linnell, are down south for iD Dunedin this weekend, then might we suggest paying a visit to Plume? The famous southern fashion destination has just received a shipment from Comme des Garcons, with pieces from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, as well as its CDG CDG CDG and Black Comme des Garcons lines (plus sneakers too) available in-store now. Plume is open Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, and Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5.30pm. 310 George St, Central City, Dunedin.

On sale

Photo / Adrienne Winkelmann Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Adrienne Winkelmann is 50 per cent off

Design doyenne Adrienne Winkelmann has been creating clothes for New Zealand women for a long time, specialising in made-to-measure fashion. With the brand’s sale in its last days, its ready-to-wear is 50 per cent off, making it the perfect time to pick up something a little bit fancy — like a jacket worthy of style icon Lucille Bluth, or a fabulous party dress worth making plans for. Discounts are happening in-store and online. 26 Courthouse Ln, Auckland Central, Auckland.

The Wixii archive sale is in its final days

Their clever knit pieces are of-the-moment but also rather timeless, so it’s no wonder local label Wixii continues to enjoy a dedicated following — those figure-hugging dresses, tube tops and maxi skirts are popular around town. Diehards fans and admirers would both do well to stop by the brand’s archive sale, which runs until April 2, and features an array of samples and seconds, as well as a selection of vintage pieces — a consistent part of the Wixii assortment. Shop 4a Ponsonby Central, 136/146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

In the news

Gwyneth’s wardrobe is court-ing attention

An inescapable story in the current news cycle (with a surprising amount of shopping relevance) is coverage, and fevered analysis, of Gwyneth Paltrow’s court wardrobe. From cream knits to tasteful coats, the Goop founder presents a distinctive and strategic capsule wardrobe as she attends the trial. What is she wearing, and why do people care so much?

The iD Dunedin fashion show hits the runway tonight — and we have the live stream