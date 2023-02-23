From glamorous gowns to crisp denim, stars presented fresh takes on classic looks.

Anne Hathaway (above)

Everyone’s been talking about Anne Hathaway’s renaissance, but I’ve always been a fan, and her red carpet looks always have some glamour and humour to them; she knows this is part of the job (and fashion is part of her own star cannon) and she’s putting on a show. Case in point, this rather camp Valentino Haute Couture look at the ‘Berlinale’ International Film Festival Berlin, paired with Bulgari earrings, some sexy leather gloves, and a great coquette-ish hairdo.

Photo / @Ashleygraham

Ashley Graham

The model attended London Fashion Week for the first time, and you can tell she’s having a ball! A bouquet of elegance, kitsch and fabulousity, this spectacular look is by British designer Richard Quinn, and it’s a great example of the bombastic floral prints that have become his signature. Graham looks great, and like all the best outfits, it looks even better on the go.

Photo / Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

The charming Chilean-American actor is in the spotlight at the moment (for those of you who haven’t yet, you really should watch The Last of Us) and with the third season of The Mandalorian hitting our screens via Disney+ on March 1, he’s out and about to promote the series. I thought Pascal’s head-to-toe Acne look at the show’s photocall in London was good, but then he turned up at Radio 2 studios in this. Sensational! The sparkly cardigan and sheer top are a surprise, but a welcome one, and the effect is weird, cool and relaxed. This jazzy number is from the spring collection of 4SDESIGNS, and so are the pants — a relatively new label (founded in 2020) by Angelo Urrutia. Pascal has an unbridled and playful approach to style and has been working with stylist Julie Ragolia, so I look forward to seeing what else they serve up this year. Stay tuned.

Photo / @Traceeellisross

Tracee Ellis Ross

A red carpet favourite of Viva, Tracee Ellis Ross never disappoints, and her back catalogue is full of style hits: Comme des Garçons, Valentino, Christopher John Rogers. She even goes full throttle for a retail event — she’s at an Ulta Beauty meet and greet in Atlanta for her haircare line, Pattern — wearing a sculptural, fresh-off-the-runway Marc Jacobs look (with some of those hot-property Kiki platforms) that’s delightfully theatrical, and feels aesthetically fitting for her brand’s focus on curly, textured hair.

Photo / AP

Selma Blair

This long, elegant velvet coat is a striking look for Selma Blair. I love a long coat, and she wears it well. The actor is in London at Daniel Lee’s debut show for Burberry, pictured here with Georgia May Jagger (who also looks very nice, wearing a leather look befitting her rock ’n’ roll pedigree).

Photo / Getty Images

Beth Ditto

The divine Beth Ditto also popped up at London Fashion Week, attending the Erdem show. She’s wearing a great dress by the brand — an excellent example of volume and print — and the look is all dark glamour and rockstar cool. Good makeup too.

Photo / Getty Images

Jonathan Majors

You might have noticed us discussing denim a few times lately, and there was chat in the office about the renewed appeal of stiff, starched denim — the bigger the better. It’s timely and welcome indeed, then, to see actor Jonathan Majors step out in New York City wearing this brilliant outfit. An homage to classic menswear, the addition of a Bottega Veneta backpack adds some savvy modernity. And while just the latest in an array of great ensembles from Majors, this look may cement his place as one of the best-dressed actors in Hollywood right now. His latest project, Creed III (alongside the film’s titular star, director and producer Michael B. Jordan), is out on March 2.

Photo / AP

Elizabeth Banks

Presenting a fun update for the classic sequined minidress, a party staple, these trailing attachments have an almost reptilian quality. And, to be honest, an animalistic sparkly look is rather fitting for the world premiere of Cocaine Bear (which Banks both directed and produced) in Los Angeles. The dress is Alaïa, from the brand’s spring collection, and according to WWD, Banks got it at Harrods.

Photo / @Fendi

Gwendoline Christie

Sleek, elegant and simple. Probably one of the best-dressed attendees at Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week show.

Photo / AP

