Old hands on the dos and don’ts for Fashion Week first-timers.

The sky is blue and the culottes are red.

Cherry? Lipstick? “Samoan flag red,” says stylist Sammy Salsa, because at this stage in the evolution of pants et al, everything is personal.

Behind the scenes of a Viva cover shoot, I am picking expert brains.

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria is six days of bright lights, beautiful people and – for the first-timer – abject terror.

What should I wear? Who will be in the front row? Should I put my arms inside my coat?

“Burn all the capes,” says an anonymous source with excellent hair that is all her own.

“Just be yourself,” says Sammy. “If you feel cool, if you feel hot, amazing. The work is done.”

The stylist worked his first NZ Fashion Week as a waiter. It was not an entirely good time.

"Before cancel culture, before picture phones, people got away with a lot. You could be a dick, and no one would know."

Fortunately, as a waiter, you could also grab a goodie bag and score a GHD hair straightener.

Are there still goodie bags? Are they actually good?

“There will be several thousand,” promises Murray Bevan. “Getting a front row seat is almost bound to result in a goodie bag of some sort.”

Murray Bevan will head the team making sure everyone gets to the right row at NZ Fashion Week 2025.

Murray is, coincidentally, still the man to talk to about that seat. The Fashion Week board member will be reprising his role as Front of House Fairy Godmother in a Good Coat.

“No one’s actually going to get into the venue without an invite or a ticket. You can’t blag your way past the door and flash a lanyard in someone’s face.

“If you’re really wanting to try it on and you’ve only got $75, buy a Row G seat. Then, if you’re dressed really well, and you look like you really want to be there, and there’s lots of free space, more often than not I’ll look at Row B and C and I’ll bring people forward to fill those gaps.”

In 2025, everybody is a Fashion Week first-timer. The event – cancelled last year amid an economic downturn and consumer malaise – has had a radical overhaul.

The venue is new and considerably less carpeted (Auckland’s Shed 10). Every runway show now includes publicly ticketed seats (historically, the first part of the week has been industry only). Once, designers previewed fashion you wouldn’t see in store until next season. This year, expect to be able to immediately shop the look.

Auckland's Shed 10 (right) is the new venue for NZ Fashion Week 2025. Photo / Auckland Live

“Gatekeeping is no longer Fashion Week’s responsibility or ownership,” says Murray. “That’s been burned to the ground, and that has been done by customers who demand more, quicker.”

I remember my first time. Dressed to the nines and blisters by day two. My handbag didn’t work with a notepad; my shoes didn’t work with the slog between shows. I spotted rival writers in the front row. “We hate them, don’t we?” I said to my colleague who had been to a million of these things. She looked genuinely shocked. It was the first time I realised insecurity breeds superiority.

“It’s just the unfamiliarity, right,” says photographer Guy Coombes. “You look at these people and think they’re all super important. But the longer you’re in it ...”

Still have burning questions about surviving Aotearoa’s biggest week in fashion? Let the experts weigh in ...

I want to be snapped by street-style photographers. What should I wear?

Sammy Salsa, stylist: “Have your own personality. If your outfit looks lived in, I think you have more of a chance. There’s more of a story behind it.”

Guy Coombes, photographer: “Authenticity. You can tell the people who are peacocking and the people who are authentic.”

Dan Ahwa, NZFW board member and creative director: “A fedora.”

Madeleine Crutchley, Viva journalist: “An ensemble you want to talk about. Pick pieces that mean something to you. Whether it’s a hand-me-down, thrift-flipped, handcrafted or purchased from a maker you love, enthusiasm for clothing and the people who make it is what we want to capture.”

Give me some good hair advice:

Leisa Welch, hair and make-up artist: “Stay true to who you are – a polished version of you. If you’re not quite sure, a sleek bun or pony always looks good. If it’s raining, and you want to still look good in two hours’ time, think about something that’s not too far from your natural hair. If you’ve got naturally curly hair, work with it. If it’s windy, put it up. I like to look like I haven’t tried too hard. My muse would be Kate Moss. Kind of undone.”

Will the models judge me?

Zara Sykes, model: “I’ve talked to so many girls after the show who’ve said, ‘Did you see this person in the front row?’ Me? No. As soon as I step out there, it’s a blank and once I’m backstage I don’t even remember what I did for the past 10 seconds. You’re just walking back and forth without falling and that’s your mission. That’s your job. You don’t have time to look at anyone.”

Are sneakers okay?

Ashleigh Cometti, Viva beauty editor: “Just wear what you feel good in. I’ll likely be teetering around in heels at some point, but it’s part of how I present myself. I’m not a casual dresser.”

Kathryn Wilson, footwear designer: “No rules on outfits or accessories for any shows at NZ Fashion Week, but it’s an excuse to have fun with your outfit and wear something you love. Definitely no judgment from us on heels v flats. I like to wear colour on my feet – something that lifts my spirits and elevates my outfit ... I’ll be looking forward to showing off some fun pink patent heels in the front row.”

Heels or flats? There are no rules, says New Zealand footwear designer Kathryn Wilson.

How should I do my face (and is it too late to get it front-row ready?)

Emma Peters, Aleph Beauty founder: “Fashion Week is someone’s chance to feel like either the best version of themselves, or the best version of their fashion selves. This is the time to push it – and it’s not often you get a chance to push it in the daytime. What we’re seeing a lot of at the moment is ‘skin first’. Really nicely cared-for skin that holds the make-up beautifully. Absolutely start now. The key would be regular exfoliation and good moisturiser. Your skin will just get better and better.”

Why does it all feel so intimidating?

Murray Bevan: “All the little monsters are from the industry and that’s because their egos get in the way. The fashion industry has been built on a foundation of ‘you can’t sit with us’ personalities. NZFW 2025 will hopefully be the opposite to this!”

Natalie Hollier, NZFW board member: “Fashion Week is a mix of business and pleasure – buyers and media, to guests of the designer, and fashion fans who have purchased a ticket. It can be crowded and busy, with people rushing between shows and networking. For veterans, there is a familiarity on the global circuit. If it’s your first time, just soak it all in and enjoy the buzz – and the people-watching!”

Wait ... is it over already? How long are the shows?

Natalie Hollier: “About 12 minutes for a designer collection show, but a group show like our Into the Archives: Two Decades of NZ Style can be up to 20 minutes, with looks from a dozen or more designers.”

Tips for surviving the full six days?

Matilda and Aialaisa, designers for Ah Tua: “Fashion week can be overwhelming but a cup of coffee can go a long way.”

Yelena Bebich, Aleph Beauty: “Comfortable shoes, snacks in your bag and always a drink bottle (I like to put electrolytes in it). Those are my backstage tips. Front of house? Just wear something you feel fab in and enjoy it. Fashion Week can feel quite mysterious and otherworldly to people who aren’t in the industry. But those designers just want to get their work out there.”

Should I wear something by the designer whose show I’m attending?

Dan Ahwa: “Nice but not essential. It’s fashion – you do you.”

Ashleigh Cometti: “This year, I want to wear New Zealand designers. Viva has always wanted to champion New Zealand voices and, for me, it’s really important to align with that.”

Sammy Salsa: “When you look at someone who’s from your industry and you see them wearing New Zealand brands, there’s a respect to that. I also feel there is a respect in wearing something that is non-recognisable, that looks like it’s from your wardrobe as opposed to pulled from a showroom.”

Natalie Hollier: There’s no bigger compliment. It’s also a great way to get asked to sit in a spare front row seat, as designers want the runway imagery to feature their looks.

