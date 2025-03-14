After months of speculation – Hedi Slimane was rumoured to be a frontrunner – Kering has confirmed that Gucci artistic director Sabato De Sarno will be replaced by Demna Gvasalia.

Georgian designer Demna is leaving Balenciaga after a decade to become artistic director of Gucci, the French parent company of both brands, Kering said on Friday..

“Kering and Gucci are delighted to announce the appointment of Demna as the house’s new artistic director, starting early July 2025,” it said.

The 43-year-old designer, who stopped using his last name Gvasalia in 2021, made fashion a sort of battleground of provocative ideas after taking the helm of Balenciaga in 2015.

He achieved notoriety with his US$2000 ($3500) “Ikea” bag – a luxury leather version of the 99-cent original – and created a poverty chic aesthetic that has been widely copied.

A Pitti Uomo attendee wears an Ikea backpack in 2017. Demna has called the bag the "perfect example of ready-made"; during his tenure, Balenciaga made a £1600 ($3635) leather version of the Swedish chain's plastic Frakta tote bag. Photo / Getty Images

His daring designs have included a head-to-toe black shroud that US reality television star Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala in 2021.

In late 2022, he caused a controversy with a spectacularly ill-considered publicity campaign.

The ads featured children with teddy bear bags that had studs and harnesses, supposedly meant to evoke a punk aesthetic but looking a lot like bondage gear.

The fashion house's controversial 2022 campaign. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It coincided with another ad campaign that included a strange background detail – a print-out of a US Supreme Court judgment about child pornography.

Demna apologised profusely in the pages of Vogue, denying any intention to reference child abuse, but the damage was done, with a slump in fourth-quarter sales and criticism from celebrity friends such as Kardashian.

But Kering defended him, saying everyone had the right to make one mistake.

Balenciaga's spring-summer 2025 campaign.

Demna said he was “truly excited to join the Gucci family” and looked forward to helping write “a new chapter of Gucci’s amazing story”.

He replaces Sabato de Sarno, whom Gucci let go in February after just two years on the job.

His surprise nomination comes as Kerning seeks to turn around the Italian luxury brand.

Kerning, whose brands also include Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, saw its net profit drop 62% last year, with Gucci’s sales alone falling by 23%.

A child refugee, Demna fled Georgia with his mother and grandmother after fighting broke out with pro-Russian separatists in 1989.

For many years, his trauma affected his work but he told Vanity Fair in 2021 that counselling, meditation and exercise had helped exorcise some demons. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More designer news

Rumours, reshuffles and changing of the guard.

Donatella Versace Steps Down From Fashion Empire After 30 Years At The Helm. She will be replaced by Miu Miu’s Dario Vitale. Rumours of Prada deal continue.

From Haider Ackermann To Sarah Burton, What Makes A Designer Debut Great? At Paris Fashion Week, new designers brought new energy to Tom Ford, Dries Van Noten and Givenchy.

Where Are All Of The Women Designers? The power of patriarchy within luxury fashion means women and people of colour are vastly under-represented in the industry. When will change come?

Fashion’s Groupthink Problem. Why is the industry going backward when it comes to diversity and designers?

Fashion Designer Matthieu Blazy Has Been Named The New Creative Head At Chanel. After a six-month vacancy, and a busy rumour mill, fashion’s most-coveted and prestigious job has been filled.