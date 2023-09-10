Style Liaisons With Model Kaarina Parker

Model Kaarina Parker (Ngāpuhi) made a splash at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria, walking in shows like the ebullient Bantu, and cuts an equally fashionable figure off the runway too, demonstrating a flair for style with well-put-together outfits, refreshing irreverence — she wore a Kendall Roy T-shirt to fashion week — and a great eye for vintage.

When she’s not modelling (which she has been doing for a couple of years) Kaarina, who lives in Herne Bay in Auckland, spends her time on other creative practises. “I’m writing a historical fiction novel right now about the life of a woman in ancient Rome who became a politician and a gangster. I also love writing about fashion, history, feminism, and about the untold stories of women and queer people in history. I’m a big reader too.”

We caught up with Kaarina to discuss what inspires her approach to getting dressed, why context shapes an outfit and how she navigates the barriers around sizing.

Describe your personal style.

I love classic, good tailoring, things that emphasise my silhouette. I draw a lot from old-time Italian figures — the rich browns, satin skirts and long vintage leather coats. La Dolce Vita meets Joan Didion.

What influences your fashion sense?

Literature, film, history, and my incredible community of shes, gays and theys.

What, in your opinion, makes style?

Instinct, individuality, creativity. It’s a reflection of your ideas, references, identity — what you find beauty in.

How do you put a look together? Do you think it through the night before, or even weeks in advance? Or do you let your mood in the morning guide you?

My choices tend to be led by context. Fit and comfort are my anchors, but I have a rule when I shop — before I buy anything, I have to picture at least three different ways that I could style it with my current wardrobe. This does wonders for my bank account, as well as keeping my wardrobe cohesive and unique to me. I want to be able to slip, fall into it, and roll out looking, hopefully, incredibly chic.

Who do you dress for?

The gays.

Do you ever wear an outfit that you just don’t like, or doesn’t feel like you, and what do you learn from days like this?

I used to do this a lot, and what I learned was that I was dressing for other people, trying to use clothes to make myself fit some ideal. It took a few years to unlearn that.

“Nothing makes you feel more confident than being surrounded by people who are just unconditionally rooting for you.”

Your style is varied, could you talk us through what influences your decision on a day to day, or why you might choose a looser silhouette or tighter silhouette?

I think it really comes down to how I’m feeling, physically and mentally. Some days I feel like leaning into a softer, Renaissance feminine vibe, other days I want to be a power-shouldered 1980s lesbian in a Gianni Versace blazer, or Yoko Ono in loose linen and large sunglasses screaming over the top of Paul McCartney. I try not to be rigid or impose any ‘rules’ on myself. I don’t think fashion should have rules.

What do you wear when you want to feel your best?

The screeches and cackles of approval from my friends. Nothing makes you feel more confident than being surrounded by people who are just unconditionally rooting for you. Also, the Weirder slip from Liam. You can't go wrong with satin cut on the bias.

What songs are a must-listen-to when you are getting ready to go out?

This, like my mood, varies wildly. I’m obsessed with Kiki Rockwell’s new album — their feral feminine vibe feels very poignant at this moment in time. I love the undercurrent of queer nostalgia in a lot of 80s pop. And anything by Gaga. Obviously.

What garment or aesthetic is exciting you now?

I’ve just finished binge-watching Succession, so it’s currently old money and well-tailored neutrals.

What new looks do you want to try this winter?

Literally anything from the Missoni Fall 23 collection.

Any exciting new pieces that you are looking forward to wearing as the weather changes?

I’m an autumnal creature, I live for boots and coats. People hate winter and the transition into colder weather, understandably, but all I see is long dark coats and tall leather boots. Exquisite.

Signature scent you accessorise with?

Narcotic Venus by Nasomatto during the day, Black Opium by YSL at night.

Who are your favourite designers, and why?

I love the Italians; Marni, Ferragamo, Schiaparelli, Missoni. Armani tailoring, Versace glamour, Bottega’s fabrication. 90s Prada will forever be God-tier. I love their sensibilities when it comes to fashion. Their focus on cut, silhouette and craftsmanship paired with romanticism and the richness of their history.

What compels your creativity?

Queer culture. The Gay Agenda. Growing up in a cis-heteronormative colonial chokehold that trades guilt and shame like currency. Thinking about the countless times when I was younger that I held myself back from reaching my full potential because I didn’t want to be ‘too much’. The desire to live unabashedly and authentically (and obnoxiously).

“I try not to be rigid or impose any ‘rules’ on myself. I don’t think fashion should have rules.”

Has your work in front of the camera influenced how you get dressed? If so, could you explain how?

Hugely! Being in front of the camera has made me see everything differently. I’m less critical of how I look, much more open to trying new things instead of limiting myself based on insecurities. Working with amazing creatives will have that effect. Style has become this exciting new medium I can use to express myself instead of a vehicle for shame and conformity. Before, my main criteria for getting dressed was ‘does it make me look skinnier than I am?’.

Any styling tricks you’ve picked up on set?

Don’t be afraid to try something different. There’s no ‘wrong’ in fashion, only ‘boring’.

What do you wear to a casting and why? Does this change depending on the job?

Always neutral colours, usually a tight top (like a tank or a turtleneck) with a tailored pant. A lot of models wear jeans to castings, which I think is the industry standard, but I honestly hate jeans and anyone who has had to deal with chafing and ripped holes in the inner thigh will empathise I’m sure.

Do fashion, style and clothes influence your writing, and vice versa?

I’m not sure about direct influence, but as a writer, it’s definitely given me more to work with. I have a new appreciation for the relationship fashion has with history, culture, tradition, class, and status — which is true to this day. It’s always been a visual shorthand, a dialect all its own. I’m writing a novel about women in ancient Rome, and the fashion has really added this additional element to explore and layer character and their stories.

What books and/or writers do you find inspiration in when it comes to style and fashion?

It’s a cliché for a reason, but definitely The Secret History by Donna Tartt. And I’m always striving for the sartorial legend of women like Joan Didion and Carolyn Bessette.

Is there anything you look for when you shop?

A decent size range. It’s 2023 and 4-14 is not going to cut it.

Where do you love to shop?

Vintage stores. Older clothes often have much better construction and actual tailoring. The number of darts you’ll find in a blazer from the 70s versus something from a chain store today is the gift your waist never knew it needed. Fashion can sometimes feel so monopolized by trends, so it’s refreshing to find things you’d never see in a store. I love vintage collectors like Gojo in New Lynn, a lot of my favourite pieces are from there. I also love shopping at local brands — my favourites are Ruby, Shen (NOT to be confused with Shein), and Penny Sage.

What’s the most frustrating thing about going shopping and/or engaging with fashion?

Op-shopping/thrifting can be quite frustrating sometimes when it comes to size ranges. I wear a 16, which is very much the average in Aotearoa, but it’s rare enough to find a decent selection in my size, never mind higher. It also doesn’t help when size 8 people come through and buy up all the shirts/jackets so they can wear them ‘oversized’.

Tell us the story of your favourite piece of clothing.

I have so many. A baby pink two-piece suit I bought on my first solo trip to Italy, a pair of white leather mules that my friends gave me for my birthday, a floor-length purple robe dress I wore to a friend’s wedding between lockdowns, a pair of black leather boots my mum bought me in Melbourne in 2014. I feel attached to a lot of my clothes because they’re moments from my life.

What piece of clothing have you inherited that’s particularly special to you?

My dad’s old leather jacket. I haven’t ‘inherited’ it so much as just taken it without him noticing, but it’s a staple in my wardrobe now.

What’s one of your earliest fashion memories?

I was the first kid in my class to get braces when I was around 8/9 and I was so self-conscious about them. I remember my mum bought me a Paul Frank top that had the smiling monkey and he was wearing braces, it was my prized possession for years.

Were you into fashion growing up?

No, because I outgrew the Supre size range when I was about 14. I was a teenager in the early 2000s which was hell on earth for anyone over a size 8. I felt like clothes were never made for my body, and was intimidated by the whole thing. I used to pretend I’d forgotten it was mufti day at school so I could just wear my uniform instead of having to choose my own clothes and feel self-conscious all day.

How has your relationship to fashion changed since your teenage years?

My relationship to fashion when I was a teenager was contentious at best, hostile at worst. But since then, I’ve found my community of creatives and queers, and realized that fashion should really be about freedom and joy. If you’re looking at it like something to keep up with and conform to, it’s going to tax you. If you approach it like a kid with a dress-up box, it becomes liberating.

“Be playful. Take risks. Wear things because you like them, not because of how they ‘make your body look’,” says Kaarina.

Who were your style icons then? Who are they now?

My first style icon was Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi, in that black outfit with the thigh-high Chanel boots. Now, I love seeing what other curve models are wearing off the runway, especially Precious Lee and Jennifer Atilémile. I also draw a lot of inspiration from the people around me.

What do you try to express about yourself, or communicate, through your style and clothes?

I think the ‘expression’ part is more subconscious. When I think about clothes, I think about things that are beautiful and make me happy, and that’s always my focus. What do I love? What makes me feel good? Whatever I end up communicating as a result, it is what it is.

What has fashion taught you about yourself?

That I would rather be overdressed and judged, than underdressed and forgotten.

What advice do you have for our readers when it comes to finding their look, evolving their style, or having fun getting dressed?