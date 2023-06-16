It’s cold, so if you find yourself needing to add a layer or two, there’s a range of fresh ideas this week — be it a 70s-style tracksuit from Adidas (these look great under a coat), a collaboration from Timberland and Icebreaker, or some local designer fashion at a discount. Consider some of the suggestions below, in our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world.

What’s new

Adicolour has arrived in Aotearoa

The signature three stripes of Adidas carry significant cultural cachet and have a history with many distinctive groups and subcultures, and recent years have seen something of a renaissance, as customers and designers — the brand collaborates with Wales Bonner, Gucci and, soon, Sporty And Rich — harness the nostalgic athleticism of the canon. If a dashing Adidas tracksuit has been one of your fantasies, then you’ll want to check out the company’s new Adicolour 70s collection, which has just been released in New Zealand. Standout pieces from the retro range are the wide-leg track pants, and a funky Trefoil jacquard, used across several pieces, including a brilliant blouson windbreaker (pictured above). And if you never secured some Sambas, the Gazelles might be a nice alternative.

Paloma Wool dress, available at Infinite Definite. Photo / Paloma Wool

Paloma Wool arrives at Infinite Definite

One of those cool-girl brands, Paloma Wool’s recent collections have had more of a sensual edge and insouciance — think stretch jersey sans-bra, low-slung belts, warm-down knits — and its latest range has just arrived at Infinite Definite in Ōtautahi (and online too). 246 High St, Christchurch Central City, Christchurch

Timberland x Icebreaker jacket. Photo / Supplied

Timberland has teamed up with Icebreaker

Here's a surprising collaboration we weren't expecting: Timberland and Icebreaker. It makes sense, though, for these two outdoorsy brands to unite, and for Icebreaker's first-ever collaboration, it's not bad. A small selection of T-shirts and shorts made from merino linen are a soft introduction to the hero item of the range, this merino cotton jacket is available in charcoal and sandy brown hues. A men's version is also available, slightly longer in the body, but fashioned from the same durable wool cotton canvas that's breathable and comfortable. We especially love the oversized pockets and a rather chic external grosgrain zip detail.

Ingrid Starnes suiting. Photo / Olivia Renouf

Ingrid Starnes reintroduces suiting

Less is more for local label Ingrid Starnes, especially since the business recalibrated in recent years. Creating fresh suiting for its dedicated clientele, Starnes has drawn from the brand’s archiving, bringing back several key pieces — including this slouchy double-breasted number, worn here by videographer Veronica Crockford-Pound — on a made-to-order basis, with a range of fabric on offer, making for a truly special investment. Contact custom@ingridstarnes.com.

What’s happening

Crushes Social Club

Cheerful Karangahape Rd shop Crushes has launched its winter programme of in-store events and activations — what it calls the “Crushes Social Club” — and retail happenings including the return of the Auckland Clothes Swap on July 22, and a Plus Size Thrift Crawl that same month. Mark your calendars and register for tickets to secure a spot. And the full line-up is really quite inspiring (darning workshop, anyone?).

Shanaya Crasto wears the Modern Times coat. Photo / Gloria

A new domain and garments for Gloria

Kristine Crabb’s label Gloria’s online presence can now be found at a new domain, the more streamlined Gloria.nz, and Crabb has timed the launch of the new URL with a fresh selection of languid, lush pieces available for pre-order. Signature designs are rendered in new textiles, and with weather like this, ordering a Modern Times coat could be a good investment.

On sale

Liz Mitchell is hosting a special sale

A none-too-regular occurrence but one that’s certainly worth making time for this weekend, esteemed New Zealand fashion designer Liz Mitchell is holding an archive and sample sale at her Grey Lynn atelier, offering much of her very well made, usually bespoke garments off the rack at a generous discount. 196 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland

A major archive sale from Twenty-seven Names

If you’re in or around Tāmaki Makaurau this weekend then we have good news, because the lovely folk from Twenty-seven Names are up from Te Whanganui-a-Tara and putting on an archive sale at Flying Fish. Lucky us! As well as pieces from the vault, expect samples and seconds, special one-offs and more, including discounts on the current collection, with a full range of sizes on offer, all at up to 60 per cent off. Saturday, June 17, 9am to 6pm, and Sunday, June 18, 9am to 4pm. 230 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland

Sully’s has some sweet discounts